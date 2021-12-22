Beauty benefits of glycerin for face
DEC 22, 2021
Soft and supple skin
Dodge away the winter dry spell by applying glycerin on your face, which acts as a humectant (locks moisture)
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
DIY moisturiser
For a velvety smooth skin, mix 2 tbsp of lemon juice with around 250 ml of glycerine and wash off after a while
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Skin cleanser
It is a great pore cleanser and you can even swap it up with cleansing milk
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
DIY cleanser
For this, mix milk and glycerine in a 3:1 ratio. Apply it over your face and wash it off in the morning
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Toner
Glycerin can protect your skin from acne formation, blemishes and tighten the pores
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
For flawless-looking skin, mix 1 tsp with 2 tsp of rose water and apply this mixture to your face
DIY toner
Image: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Glycerin has anti-irritant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to fight fungal infections and boost skin repair and regeneration
Fights skin irritations
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
For this, mix 4 tsp of fuller earth with 1 tsp of glycerine and little water to make a smooth paste
DIY for skin healing
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
It helps in the generation of new cells by breaking down proteins present in dead skin cells
Dead skin remover
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Mix sugar and glycerine in equal quantities and add some aloe vera gel to the mixture and apply it onto the face
DIY exfoliating mask
Image: Diana Penty Instagram
