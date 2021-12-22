Beauty benefits of glycerin for face

Soft and supple skin

Dodge away the winter dry spell by applying glycerin on your face, which acts as a humectant (locks moisture)

DIY moisturiser

For a velvety smooth skin, mix 2 tbsp of lemon juice with around 250 ml of glycerine and wash off after a while

Skin cleanser

It is a great pore cleanser and you can even swap it up with cleansing milk

 DIY cleanser

For this, mix milk and glycerine in a 3:1 ratio. Apply it over your face and wash it off in the morning

Toner

Glycerin can protect your skin from acne formation, blemishes and tighten the pores

For flawless-looking skin, mix 1 tsp with 2 tsp of rose water and apply this mixture to your face

DIY toner

Glycerin has anti-irritant and anti-inflammatory properties that help to fight fungal infections and boost skin repair and regeneration

Fights skin irritations

For this, mix 4 tsp of fuller earth with 1 tsp of glycerine and little water to make a smooth paste

DIY for skin healing

It helps in the generation of new cells by breaking down proteins present in dead skin cells

Dead skin remover

Mix sugar and glycerine in equal quantities and add some aloe vera gel to the mixture and apply it onto the face

DIY exfoliating mask

