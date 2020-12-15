Beauty Hacks By Chitrangada Singh December 15, 2020
According to Chitrangada, a clean and healthy scalp is the sign of good hair. Therefore, she ensures that her shampoo does not contain any heavy chemicals
She avoids any such shampoo which causes a buildup in the scalp
For naturally beautiful hair, Chitrangada relies on a clear shampoo from Nashi
Apart from the obvious haircare products, Omega 369 capsules have also been of much help to her
To combat hair fall, she relies on hair supplements
Vitabiotics is her go-to brand supplement for hair, nail and skin care
Chitrangada swears by the multi-vitamins
Giving us a few tips on household remedies, she went on to reveal that a mix of eggs and besan is her preferred choice for an organic hair mask
Juices are her favourite recipes to boost the skin glow without much fuss
A blend of Beetroot, Amla and Carrot helped her survive a skin breakout and achieve clear skin later on
Chitrangada avoids lead-infused and chemical-enriched makeup products that are too heavy on the skin
Her recent find is this Vit C-enriched skin clarifying product by Zein Obagi
Although she is not a fan of trending makeup products, she swears by a good blush
If she’s ever stranded on an island, she would need her phone, a knife and SUNSCREEN for sure!
