Beauty lessons from Shanaya Kapoor
august 03, 2021
Shanaya Kapoor may still be the new girl on the block but her beauty mantra is already creating a buzz in the industry!
Her sunkissed glow on a bare face is exactly what we need to look flawless on a laid-back day!
Juicy glossy lips are what you need to get that signature Shanaya-look!
A dab of toner followed by a generous amount of moisturiser can do wonders for your skin
Highlighting your facial features with a hint of shimmer around the inner corner of your eyes can make you look better any given day!
So is the case with a pink pout and tinted cheeks!
For a night full of glamour, ensure that dramatic eyes and dark red lips go hand in hand!
A thin stroke of kajal and muted glossy lips work perfectly with a tanned glow
On most days, pull off a breezier look with a face full of muted makeup
And whenever you feel like going all out, let your dark smokey eyes do all the talking!
