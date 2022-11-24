Heading 3

Beauty secrets actresses swear by

Akriti
 Anand

NOV 24, 2022

FASHION

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

The actress believes in CTM (cleansing, toning, and moisturizing) before going to bed

Deepika Padukone

Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram

Her favourite face mask is sandalwood with two drops of vitamin E oil and a pinch of turmeric

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The actress swears by a homemade mask of besan, honey, yogurt and turmeric

Tara Sutaria

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She likes to put her face in icy cold water and this technique is called Jamsu which helps in brightening the face

Katrina Kaif

Image: janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She applies a fruit facemask on her face. The actress follows her mother’s beauty regime

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram

The actress washes her face with besan, turmeric, and milk

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She loves to apply a paste of almonds on her face for the glow

Sara Ali khan

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress applies a fresh tomato paste on her face to remove the tan

Kiara Advani

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

She drinks coconut water daily to get nourished skin

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

She uses rose water to keep her face hydrated

Ananya Panday

