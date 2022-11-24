Beauty secrets actresses swear by
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
NOV 24, 2022
FASHION
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
The actress believes in CTM (cleansing, toning, and moisturizing) before going to bed
Image: Kareena Kapoor Instagram
Her favourite face mask is sandalwood with two drops of vitamin E oil and a pinch of turmeric
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
The actress swears by a homemade mask of besan, honey, yogurt and turmeric
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She likes to put her face in icy cold water and this technique is called Jamsu which helps in brightening the face
Image: janhvi Kapoor Instagram
She applies a fruit facemask on her face. The actress follows her mother’s beauty regime
Image: Aishwarya Rai Instagram
The actress washes her face with besan, turmeric, and milk
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She loves to apply a paste of almonds on her face for the glow
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress applies a fresh tomato paste on her face to remove the tan
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
She drinks coconut water daily to get nourished skin
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
She uses rose water to keep her face hydrated
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.