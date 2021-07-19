Beauty secrets of Priyanka Chopra Jonas July 19, 2021
The global icon that she is, Priyanka Chopra Jonas usually has a packed and busy schedule. But she ensures that her skin gets all the pampering that is required
Since she travels a lot, she stocks up on a lot of moisturisers to nourish and hydrate her skin
Priyanka also likes to use a lot of moisturising face masks which helps keep her skin healthy and flawless
The actress is often on camera which means layers of makeup on the skin. To let her pores breathe freely, she ensures that all her makeup is removed before going to bed
And instead of relying on chemical-laden makeup removers, Priyanka likes to take off her makeup with virgin oil made from coconuts
No matter how many luxurious and professional products she has access to, PeeCee relies on her mother’s homemade skincare remedies for naturally glowing skin
One such remedy includes a mix of yoghurt, oatmeal and turmeric that she uses as a face mask for her skin, and some yoghurt and lemon juice mask for luscious hair
During her busy schedules, Priyanka relies on fluid-based diets to keep her skin healthy from within
Moreover, she believes that drinking a lot of water is the ultimate hack for flawless skin! She also tries to squeeze in coconut water and green juices
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is someone who believes in inner positivity and she admits that a person’s outer beauty has a lot to do with inner reflection!
