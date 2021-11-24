JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
Nov 24, 2021
Beauty secrets of Samantha Ruth Prabhu
FASHION
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's secret to glowing skin is taking steam twice a week
Facial steaming
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
To get clear and spotless skin like the diva, the trick is to use double masking
Double masking
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The actress is a natural beauty and heavy makeup is just not her thing
Avoids makeup
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Use a facial roller like the beauty to improve lymphatic drainage
Facial roller for puffy face
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
For younger-looking skin, the star swears by microcurrent therapy
Microcurrent Therapy
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha has dedicated her life to eating right. She avoids eating oily food
You are what you eat
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
It means infusing vitamins directly into one's bloodstream to get a glow
Vitamin infusion therapy
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha never misses her yoga sessions to keep her skin fresh and bright
Yoga for radiant skin
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The starlet who is a fan of minimal makeup loves to apply loads of highlighter
Highlighter for beaming skin
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha starts her day with apple cider vinegar and ends it with a collagen shot
Beauty ritual
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The magic ingredient that the actress swears by is sandalwood powder
Sandalwood powder for skin
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Night cream and sunscreen are the two vital components of her skincare routine
Skincare routine
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Tips for healthy beard growth