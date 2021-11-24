JOYCE JOYSON

Nov 24, 2021

Beauty secrets of Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's secret to glowing skin is taking steam twice a week

Facial steaming

To get clear and spotless skin like the diva, the trick is to use double masking

Double masking

The actress is a natural beauty and heavy makeup is just not her thing

Avoids makeup

Use a facial roller like the beauty to improve lymphatic drainage

Facial roller for puffy face

For younger-looking skin, the star swears by microcurrent therapy

Microcurrent Therapy

Samantha has dedicated her life to eating right. She avoids eating oily food

You are what you eat

It means infusing vitamins directly into one's bloodstream to get a glow

Vitamin infusion therapy

Samantha never misses her yoga sessions to keep her skin fresh and bright

Yoga for radiant skin

The starlet who is a fan of minimal makeup loves to apply loads of highlighter

Highlighter for beaming skin

Samantha starts her day with apple cider vinegar and ends it with a collagen shot

Beauty ritual

The magic ingredient that the actress swears by is sandalwood powder

Sandalwood powder for skin

Night cream and sunscreen are the two vital components of her skincare routine

Skincare routine

