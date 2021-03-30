Beauty secrets of Sara Ali Khan March 30, 2021
Sara Ali Khan’s beauty routine is a balanced mix of healthy food and organic skincare ingredients
The first secret to her glowing skin is a face pack made from leftover fruits
While she makes a fruit mask to use as a natural face pack, she swears by almond paste for exfoliation. The almond paste helps in getting rid of dead skin cells
To keep her skin hydrated and fresh, the ‘Coolie No 1’ actress relies on coconut water. Coconut water is also believed to have anti-bacterial properties
One more natural ingredient that also works as an anti-bacterial agent is honey. Sara loves to apply honey for the same reason
For naturally healthy tresses, the young diva applies a mix of oil and onion juice to her hair
A balanced diet is another secret to her beautiful skin and voluminous mane. Sara’s diet usually comprises brown rice, eggs, dal, veggies, chicken, and lots of fruits
She also sweats a lot in the gym and that is exactly what contributes to her radiant post-workout glow!
A good night’s sleep is one of the most essential steps in maintaining healthy and flawless skin. Therefore, Sara doesn’t compromise with her beauty sleep
Finally, the actress lets her skin breathe naturally without any layer of makeup on it. That’s another secret behind her flawless beauty look
For more updates on beauty, follow Pinkvilla