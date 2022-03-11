Beauty
Rishika Shah
MAR 11, 2022
Beauty tips from Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Hydrate
One of Samantha’s biggest beauty secrets is hydration. Samantha likes to stay adequately hydrated throughout the day
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha religiously follows a CTM routine which is cleansing, toning, and moisturising. It is the most basic and simple skincare routine
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Classic CTM
Samantha wears sunscreen every single day no matter the weather, to protect her skin from UV damage
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
SPF = Superhero
Samantha has an oily and acne-prone skin which is why she has to be extra careful about what she puts on her face
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Oily Skin
For maintaining her beautiful and shiny hair, Samantha regularly oils her hair with natural hair oil
Oil Your Hair
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha is obsessed with skincare and has recently started following the 10-step Korean skincare routine
Go Korean
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha uses a jade roller on her face to improve circulation and to reduce puffiness and inflammation
Jade Roller
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha gives the credit for her glowing skin to Apple Cider Vinegar. She adds a spoon of ACV to a glass of water and drinks it daily on an empty stomach
Apple Cider Vinegar
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha tries to keep her makeup as natural as possible and even tries to avoid it on her free days
Makeup Routine
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha has a simple, clean, and balanced diet. She does not believe in going on fad diets or fasting. She never skips a meal either
Diet Plan
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha may cheat on her diet but she never cheats on her workout routine. She goes to the gym every day at 5 am to sweat it out
Workout Routine
Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
