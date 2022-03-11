Beauty

Rishika Shah

MAR 11, 2022

Beauty tips from Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Hydrate

One of Samantha’s biggest beauty secrets is hydration. Samantha likes to stay adequately hydrated throughout the day

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha religiously follows a CTM routine which is cleansing, toning, and moisturising. It is the most basic and simple skincare routine

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Classic CTM

Samantha wears sunscreen every single day no matter the weather, to protect her skin from UV damage

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

SPF = Superhero

Samantha has an oily and acne-prone skin which is why she has to be extra careful about what she puts on her face

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Oily Skin

For maintaining her beautiful and shiny hair, Samantha regularly oils her hair with natural hair oil

Oil Your Hair 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha is obsessed with skincare and has recently started following the 10-step Korean skincare routine

Go Korean

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha uses a jade roller on her face to improve circulation and to reduce puffiness and inflammation

Jade Roller

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha gives the credit for her glowing skin to Apple Cider Vinegar. She adds a spoon of ACV to a glass of water and drinks it daily on an empty stomach

Apple Cider Vinegar

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha tries to keep her makeup as natural as possible and even tries to avoid it on her free days

Makeup Routine

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha has a simple, clean, and balanced diet. She does not believe in going on fad diets or fasting. She never skips a meal either

Diet Plan

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha may cheat on her diet but she never cheats on her workout routine. She goes to the gym every day at 5 am to sweat it out

Workout Routine

Video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

