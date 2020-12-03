Bebo’s timeless love for ethnic wear

december 03,2020

Bebo looks absolutely ravishing in this Anita Dongre ivory organza lehenga

Bebo paired her classic chikankari ensemble with a chic Pearl blouse

The silvery grey lehenga from cousin Armaan Jain’s wedding is our hot favourite

Nothing beats her dreamy look in this custom-made saree styled by Rhea Kapoor

Kareena looks her classy best in a Punit Balana signature long kedia-gharara set

This Nikasha Tawadey yellow drape with a sequined blouse is a complete slayer!

Bebo channels her inner Begum in this bespoke Anamika Khanna lehenga

She doesn’t mind swapping conventional reds for a jewel-toned green when it comes to the sari

This rose gold drape from couturier Manish Malhotra makes her an ethereal beauty

Bebo in this stunning gota woven lehenga & kalamkari dupatta gives major ethnic goals

