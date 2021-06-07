Bella Hadid’s best makeup looks June 07, 2021
Bella highlights her stunning green eyes with a heavy eyeliner. She further opts for a peach blush and nude pink lipstick
She paints her lips with a nude pink lipstick and adds just a hint of pink blush to her cheeks
The beauty looks sun kissed in a heavy highlighter and red lip gloss
She rocks false lashes, a subtle smokey eye, and brown lined lips here
Bella slays in a no makeup look
She looks gorgeous in a winged liner, brown eyeshadow, and brown nude lip gloss
She opts for shimmery eyeshadow, stubble highlighter, and nude lips here
We can’t get over Bella’s rosy cheeks and her perfect pink pout in this look
The supermodel lounges by the pool wearing soft brown eyeshadow and nude pink lips
Bella looks beautiful in subtle brown eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks, and pink lips
For more updates on Bella, Hollywood, and beauty, follow Pinkvilla