Bella Hadid’s best makeup looks

June 07, 2021

Bella highlights her stunning green eyes with a heavy eyeliner. She further opts for a peach blush and nude pink lipstick

She paints her lips with a nude pink lipstick and adds just a hint of pink blush to her cheeks

The beauty looks sun kissed in a heavy highlighter and red lip gloss

She rocks false lashes, a subtle smokey eye, and brown lined lips here

Bella slays in a no makeup look

She looks gorgeous in a winged liner, brown eyeshadow, and brown nude lip gloss

She opts for shimmery eyeshadow, stubble highlighter, and nude lips here

We can’t get over Bella’s rosy cheeks and her perfect pink pout in this look

The supermodel lounges by the pool wearing soft brown eyeshadow and nude pink lips

Bella looks beautiful in subtle brown eyeshadow, bronzed cheeks, and pink lips

