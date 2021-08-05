Bella Hadid’s edgy and bold looks
august 05
2021
Bella Hadid’s bold and edgy fashion choices are just a class apart! And the way she pulls off the risque outfits with such sass and confidence is commendable!
For one of the schmanciest looks that is sure to go down in history, the supermodel wore a black schiaparelli gown and teamed it with an avant-garde gold-dipped lung necklace Credits: Getty Images
In a black and white mini dress by Lanvin that bore a dramatic feather top, Bella ensured that all eyes were on her! Credits: Getty Images
To bring in the late '90s cardigan trend, she picked out just a black rib-knit cardigan that showed off her collarbones and abs and teamed it with full-length pants Credits: Getty Images
For an edgy rock chic look, Bella went all-black in high-waisted leather pants and an off-shoulder matching top
When Bella opted for low-rise embellished pants and a striped crop top on her birthday, she left us in awe of her bold Y2K look!
hadid likes to ditch her bra for a sultry and glam look is balanced off well
The American supermodel picked out a Savage X Fenty black lace bralette and teamed it with Castleton green pants to round off her power dressing look Credits: Getty Images
Bella never forgets to document her look whenever she is clad in an edgy Jean Paul Gautier denim attire!
