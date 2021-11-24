NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

Nov 24, 2021

Best airport looks of Shraddha Kapoor

FASHION

Shraddha Kapoor looked super cool in a tank top, leather pants and a sheer shrug

Clad in white, green and blue

Credits: Pinkvilla

She looked chic in a cropped denim jacket, a white tank top, and pink pants

Denim love

Credits: Pinkvilla

Shraddha looked lovely in a breezy printed maxi dress from Global Desi

Strappy maxi dress

Credits: Pinkvilla

She looked superb in skinny fit black jeans, a white tee and combat boots

Casual airport style

Credits: Pinkvilla

In a white maxi dress with a fit-and-flare silhouette, she looked pretty!

Simple white dress

Credits: Pinkvilla

To ace the colour block trend, she wore her black top and jacket with brown pants

Colour blocked in style

Credits: Pinkvilla

She cleans up nice in a denim co-ord that includes a belted top and cropped pants

Denim-on-denim look

Credits: Pinkvilla

For a fuss-free summer look, she wore an embroidered pastel green maxi dress

Breezy maxi dress

Credits: Pinkvilla

She nailed the power dressing airport look in a checkered white and grey pantsuit

Boss lady in pantsuit

Credits: Pinkvilla

Keeping things easy, she wore striped pants with a white crop and a denim jacket

Comfy look in pants

Credits: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Movies that went under the radar

 Click Here