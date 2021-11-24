NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
Nov 24, 2021
Best airport looks of Shraddha Kapoor
FASHION
Shraddha Kapoor looked super cool in a tank top, leather pants and a sheer shrug
Clad in white, green and blue
Credits: Pinkvilla
She looked chic in a cropped denim jacket, a white tank top, and pink pants
Denim love
Credits: Pinkvilla
Shraddha looked lovely in a breezy printed maxi dress from Global Desi
Strappy maxi dress
Credits: Pinkvilla
She looked superb in skinny fit black jeans, a white tee and combat boots
Casual airport style
Credits: Pinkvilla
In a white maxi dress with a fit-and-flare silhouette, she looked pretty!
Simple white dress
Credits: Pinkvilla
To ace the colour block trend, she wore her black top and jacket with brown pants
Colour blocked in style
Credits: Pinkvilla
She cleans up nice in a denim co-ord that includes a belted top and cropped pants
Denim-on-denim look
Credits: Pinkvilla
For a fuss-free summer look, she wore an embroidered pastel green maxi dress
Breezy maxi dress
Credits: Pinkvilla
She nailed the power dressing airport look in a checkered white and grey pantsuit
Boss lady in pantsuit
Credits: Pinkvilla
Keeping things easy, she wore striped pants with a white crop and a denim jacket
Comfy look in pants
Credits: Pinkvilla
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Movies that went under the radar