Best of Alia Bhatt’s all black looks
august 05, 2021
Recently, Alia Bhatt stepped out in black denim shorts, a matching sweatshirt and a matching face mask to prove that black is the new sexy!
For her 28th birthday, Bhatt had picked out a sequined black LBD that was enough to make a statement in itself!
She turned the heat on in this black blazer dress that was impeccably styled with patent leather boots
And this lacy black dress with quirky catchphrases and lunar graphics printed on it is a smart choice for a party night
Her pinstripe pantsuit from Leo & Lin makes a strong case for power dressing in black!
The ‘Raazi’ actress looks her glamorous best in this off-shoulder black top and studded black pants
To celebrate one of her previous birthdays with the media, Alia wore a full-sleeve black dress and looked super adorable in it!
Her airport look in this luxe velvet co-ord set and a pair of mirrored cat-eye sunglasses is definitely worth bookmarking!
While she may not prefer to break the monotony of her outfit, since she loves the all-black look, Alia likes to opt for a vibrant accessory such as a handbag
For her workout look, Alia wore her yoga tights with a black tank top and a matching jacket
Her black Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga bears a testimony of her desi styling prowess in black!
And her elegant black sharara that she wore during the promo of ‘Kalank’ left us highly impressed!
