DEC 30, 2021

Best of Alia Bhatt’s traditional looks

Classic look on point

Alia Bhatt and traditional outfits are a match made in heaven. Case in point, the actress rocked a bright-hued bandhani saree at her movie promotion event

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Perfect wedding guest look

Alia then turned the perfect wedding guest in a gorgeous neon yellow chikankari lehenga featuring the trendy infinity blouse!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Contemporary touch

For a wedding festivity, the actress upped the desi quotient in a pastel ivory ensemble by Faraz Manan

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Enigmatic charm

She looked simple yet enigmatic in a nude kalidar kurta set by Manish Malhotra

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Radiant as ever

Bringing the best of both worlds, Alia looked stunning in a radiant golden brown velvet and tulle lehenga designed by Sabyasachi

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Picture-perfect

Her breathtaking Diwali look in a bright blue bandhani lehenga has us hooked!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Classic desi charm

Her blue Kanjeevaram saree from Madhurya Creations is a classic case of timeless desi charm!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Beauty in black

She looked stunning in a black silk kurti, brocade palazzo pants and a black sheer dupatta

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Elegance redefined 

Bhatt redefined elegance in a bright pink embroidered ethnic set by Manish Malhotra

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Red hot saree look

Bright and eye-catching, her alluring desi look in a red saree is hard to forget!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Modish lehenga look

And this brick brown tulle lehenga, that she wore at her friend’s wedding in Jaipur, is equal parts modish and elegant

Image: Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika Instagram

