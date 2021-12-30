FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 30, 2021
Best of Alia Bhatt’s traditional looks
Classic look on point
Alia Bhatt and traditional outfits are a match made in heaven. Case in point, the actress rocked a bright-hued bandhani saree at her movie promotion event
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Perfect wedding guest look
Alia then turned the perfect wedding guest in a gorgeous neon yellow chikankari lehenga featuring the trendy infinity blouse!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Contemporary touch
For a wedding festivity, the actress upped the desi quotient in a pastel ivory ensemble by Faraz Manan
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Enigmatic charm
She looked simple yet enigmatic in a nude kalidar kurta set by Manish Malhotra
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Radiant as ever
Bringing the best of both worlds, Alia looked stunning in a radiant golden brown velvet and tulle lehenga designed by Sabyasachi
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Picture-perfect
Her breathtaking Diwali look in a bright blue bandhani lehenga has us hooked!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Classic desi charm
Her blue Kanjeevaram saree from Madhurya Creations is a classic case of timeless desi charm!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Beauty in black
She looked stunning in a black silk kurti, brocade palazzo pants and a black sheer dupatta
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Elegance redefined
Bhatt redefined elegance in a bright pink embroidered ethnic set by Manish Malhotra
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Red hot saree look
Bright and eye-catching, her alluring desi look in a red saree is hard to forget!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Modish lehenga look
And this brick brown tulle lehenga, that she wore at her friend’s wedding in Jaipur, is equal parts modish and elegant
Image: Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika Instagram
