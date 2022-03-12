Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 12, 2022

Best of Alia Bhatt's designer lehengas

Heading 3

Pink & Coral Dreams

Alia Bhatt made a striking statement with her Papa Don't Preach lehenga featuring a bright pink butterfly style blouse with 3D embroidery

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Previously, the star had picked out a yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring the ‘IT’ or infinity blouse that made the headlines!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Head-turner In Manish Malhotra

During Diwali celebration last year, her bandhani lehenga designed by Sabyasachi was the talk of the town

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Blue Sabyasachi Lehenga

And her bridesmaid look in a burnt orange Papa Don’t Preach lehenga did manage to capture our attention

Image: Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika Instagram

Bridesmaid Style On Fleek

Minimal yet luxe, her velvet and tulle lehenga from Sabyasachi’s label made her look like a golden girl

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Velvet & Tulle Affair

For Akash Ambani's wedding celebrations, the diva was dolled up in a vivid yellow Sabyasachi lehenga that we are still gushing over!

Like Sunshine

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For another glitzy wedding party, Alia wore a pink and green pastel-toned Manish Malhotra lehenga and made heads turn!

Pretty In Pastels

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Sticking to the - softer palettes, she chose an ice blue Anita Dongre lehenga to wear at her friend’s wedding festivity

Ice Blue Anita Dongre Number

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

During the wedding celebration of Isha Ambani, Alia made an appearance wearing an unconventional white and blue lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Unconventional Choices

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

There's not a single colour that she has not experimented with and this black Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga serves proof!

Shyamal & Bhumika Creation

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Bhatt’s fluorescent green organza and silk lehenga by Sabyasachi remains a classic piece after all this time!

Opulence Redefined

Video: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Finest necklaces worn by Kiara Advani

Click Here