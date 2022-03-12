Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 12, 2022
Best of Alia Bhatt's designer lehengas
Pink & Coral Dreams
Alia Bhatt made a striking statement with her Papa Don't Preach lehenga featuring a bright pink butterfly style blouse with 3D embroidery
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Previously, the star had picked out a yellow Manish Malhotra lehenga featuring the ‘IT’ or infinity blouse that made the headlines!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Head-turner In Manish Malhotra
During Diwali celebration last year, her bandhani lehenga designed by Sabyasachi was the talk of the town
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Blue Sabyasachi Lehenga
And her bridesmaid look in a burnt orange Papa Don’t Preach lehenga did manage to capture our attention
Image: Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika Instagram
Bridesmaid Style On Fleek
Minimal yet luxe, her velvet and tulle lehenga from Sabyasachi’s label made her look like a golden girl
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Velvet & Tulle Affair
For Akash Ambani's wedding celebrations, the diva was dolled up in a vivid yellow Sabyasachi lehenga that we are still gushing over!
Like Sunshine
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For another glitzy wedding party, Alia wore a pink and green pastel-toned Manish Malhotra lehenga and made heads turn!
Pretty In Pastels
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Sticking to the - softer palettes, she chose an ice blue Anita Dongre lehenga to wear at her friend’s wedding festivity
Ice Blue Anita Dongre Number
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
During the wedding celebration of Isha Ambani, Alia made an appearance wearing an unconventional white and blue lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Unconventional Choices
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
There's not a single colour that she has not experimented with and this black Shyamal & Bhumika lehenga serves proof!
Shyamal & Bhumika Creation
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Bhatt’s fluorescent green organza and silk lehenga by Sabyasachi remains a classic piece after all this time!
Opulence Redefined
Video: Pinkvilla
