Best of Ananya PandAy’s festive looks December 22, 2020
We are blinded by Ananya’s striking pose in this Abhinav Mishra mirror work lehenga
Ananya spilt some Navratri vibes in this Tarun Tahiliani outfit and her kohl smudged eyes
The Pati Patni aur Woh star looked as fresh as a lemon in the yellow Arpita Mehta lehenga for her Umang 2020 appearance
Ananya looked pretty in pink while wearing this gorgeous lehenga by Arpita Mehta and her fine wavy hair
A walking goddess! Ananya made heads turn in this designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shimmering outfit
We can’t get enough of this sparkling look flaunted by Ananya as she walked down the ramp!
Ladies! Style a maang tikka with your festive outfit like Ananya did in this Ritika Mirchandani outfit
We can’t take our eyes off of Ananya’s breathtaking look in this luxury lehenga by Anushree Reddy!
Step up your festival Instagram game like Ananya in this sun-kissed ethnic look accompanied by her astonishing smile
Ananya slayed in this lime green lehenga by Amit Aggarwal with her lush makeup look!
