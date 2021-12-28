BEAUTY

SNEHA KALRA

AUTHOR

DEC 28, 2021

Bollywood's best beauty moments of 2021

Deepika Padukone

She highlighted her chocolate brown eyes with heavy-duty kohl that blended seamlessly with her lid. Glossy, neutral lips and sleek hair gave her a bold look

Image - Deepika Padukone Instagram 

The actress is also fond of playing with liner. A graphic cat eye with double-lined eyes and fluffed up lashes was an unmissable look

Image - Deepika Padukone Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Not one to experiment much, Tara left us stunned when she strayed away from her usual no-makeup look and opted for kohl-lined eyes while promoting Tadap

Image - Tara Sutaria Instagram

While Katrina looked angelic in all of her wedding looks, the actress’s pre-wedding shoot won hearts. Soft makeup is here to stay and she proved it!

Image - Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif

The newlywed also experimented with makeup while promoting Sooryavanshi, by matching her eyeshadow to her saree!

Image - Katrina Kaif Instagram

This year too, Alia kept her makeup minimal and glamorous, focusing on achieving a dewy glow with lots of highlighter

Alia Bhatt

Image - Alia Bhatt

A fresh and youthful glow with naturally flushed cheeks and muted lips, while her hair was tousled to perfection, entailed most of Ananya’s 2021 looks

Ananya Panday

Image - Ananya Panday

The Roohi star’s old-school glam look won our hearts this year. A basic flicked eyeliner with pulled back hair was effortlessly stylish

Janhvi Kapoor

Image - Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Making a strong case for unicorn colours, the Mimi actress’ beauty looks were all about highlighting her eyes in poppy hues & we weren’t complaining!

Kriti Sanon

Image - Kriti Sanon Instagram

Yet another to make a strong case for smokey eyes, Shraddha gave her look a metallic finish to match her outfit. Poker-straight hair further enhanced this

Shraddha Kapoor

Image - Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

With a glowing base, metallic eyelids, lashes doused in mascara and ruby red lips, our list isn’t complete without Malla’s beauty look!

Malaika Arora

Image - Malaika Arora Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nora Fatehi in bodycon dresses

Click Here