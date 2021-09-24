sept 24, 2021
Best beauty looks from MET Gala 2021
First of all, supermodel Kendall Jenner looked flawless on the red carpet with a centre-parted hairdo pulled into a neat bun and dewy makeup Credits: Getty Images
To add some oomph to her ranch-themed attire, Jennifer Lopez styled her beachy waves in a low ponytail with a contoured face, featuring smokey eyes and nude lips CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Bad Guy singer Billie Eilish glamorised her dreamy look with a short side-parted voluminous hairdo, dark eyeliner and a darker lip shade CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Singer Camila Cabello styled her glam look with glittery purple eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, thick lashes, groomed brows and nude lipstick CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Megan Fox nailed her red hot look with glossy red lips,matte skin and a braided hairdo done with bangs! CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Supermodel Gigi Hadid brought in the ‘60s American vibes by pairing her look with a contoured face, silver eye shadow, winged liner and Hollywood glam high ponytail hairdo CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
K-pop soloist CL also made her debut on the red carpet and boy did she look stunning! Her blonde hair was styled in a top bow with sleek bangs contouring her face CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Hailey Bieber looked every inch gorgeous in this black outfit that was further accentuated with her blonde breezy waves parted in the centre CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Kristen Stewart brought back the ‘50s pin-up bangs as she styled her outfit with a high ponytail and bangs. She finished her look with rosy pink eyeshadow and blushed cheeks CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Lili Reinhart upped her style quotient in a center-parted untied hairdo, bright pink lips, filled-in brows and flushed cheeks CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
Eiza González spiced things up by pairing her red outfit with Old Hollywood waves and deep red lips CREDIT : GETTY IMAGES
