Best Of Bhumi Pednekar’s Desi Looks January 17, 2021
Bhumi Pednekar looked drop-dead gorgeous in a floral pink lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra
Taking the unconventional route, Bhumi kept things ethnic in a poppy red chiffon-organza jumpsuit with a ruffled dupatta and belt
The Durgamati actress gave us some serious traditional outfit goals in a dual-toned classic drape
Keeping things fashionably right, Bhumi opted for a printed ensemble by Payal Singhal and styled it with some oxidised jewellery
Taking things a notch higher, she picked out a sea green sequin saree and paired it with a deep-neck strappy blouse
For another look, Bhumi picked out a coral orange sequin saree with sheer ruffle lace details on it
The actress looked like a diva in a bespoke black Manish Malhotra lehenga
For a Diwali bash, Bhumi picked out a royal blue heavily embellished lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor and paired it with statement earrings
Giving us a tip on how to do the ethnic look right, Bhumi picked out a bright yellow sharara set and showed us how it’s done!
Bhumi walked down the ramp in a gorgeous orange lehenga and wowed us with her charm!
