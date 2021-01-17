Best Of Bhumi Pednekar’s Desi Looks

January 17, 2021

Bhumi Pednekar looked drop-dead gorgeous in a floral pink lehenga by ace designer Manish Malhotra
Taking the unconventional route, Bhumi kept things ethnic in a poppy red chiffon-organza jumpsuit with a ruffled dupatta and belt

The Durgamati actress gave us some serious traditional outfit goals in a dual-toned classic drape

Keeping things fashionably right, Bhumi opted for a printed ensemble by Payal Singhal and styled it with some oxidised jewellery

Taking things a notch higher, she picked out a sea green sequin saree and paired it with a deep-neck strappy blouse

For another look, Bhumi picked out a coral orange sequin saree with sheer ruffle lace details on it

The actress looked like a diva in a bespoke black Manish Malhotra lehenga

For a Diwali bash, Bhumi picked out a royal blue heavily embellished lehenga by Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor and paired it with statement earrings

Giving us a tip on how to do the ethnic look right, Bhumi picked out a bright yellow sharara set and showed us how it’s done!

Bhumi walked down the ramp in a gorgeous orange lehenga and wowed us with her charm!

