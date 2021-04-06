Best of Bhumi Pednekar’s Nude lip looks April 06, 2021
That glossy skin look with a perfect dash of nude lip shade, guess we have found our girl crush!
We can’t take our eyes off Bhumi’s raging hot black dress and kohl eyes matched with matte nude lips
Bhumi’s natural gleaming skin and angelic lips make us a sucker for this golden hour look!
Our climate warrior’s delightful smile is a perfect match for this cute message for all the frontline workers
Bhumi’s glammed up look makes us want to do a quarantine photoshoot ourselves!
Bhumi shows us how to strike a boss lady pose in this Fendi leather jacket complemented with a hint of dark nude shade of lipstick
With eyes so bright, our starlet looks fresh and dewy in this utopian look styled by Divya K Dsouza
Want to stand out in those wedding photos? Take some inspiration from Bhumi’s heavenly face while wearing Shantanu and Nikhil
Making all heads turn in this classy and uptown airport look, our Bala girl is making some beauty statements
Bhumi always leaves room for some fun while promoting her work in this quirky coordinated set and bold lips
