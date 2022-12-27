Best bikini looks of celebs in 2022
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
DEC 27, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha has the best bikini body in Bollywood and this photo serves as proof
Disha Patani
Image source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She slayed in this colour block bikini which she teamed up with a white transparent shirt
Katrina Kaif
Image source: Ananya Pandey Instagram
Ananya’s white floral bikini is a must have in every closet
Ananya Pandey
Image source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara paired her floral bikini with a long white shrug and looked pretty
Sara Ali Khan
Image source: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The actress accessorised her orange monokini with a bucket hat
Anushka Sharma
Image source:Deepika Padukone Instagram
She looked stunning in this underwater shoot where she can be seen wearing a backless orange monokini
Deepika Padukone
Image source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi spruced up her bikini game with messy hair look
Janhvi Kapoor
Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni gave major mermaid vibes in this ruched pink bikini
Mouni Roy
Image source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya’s white bikini is perfect for your playful beach vacations
Shanaya Kapoor
Image source: Esha Gupta Instagram
We loved this black bikini teamed up with a beach bucket hat on the actress
Esha Gupta
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.