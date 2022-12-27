Heading 3

Best bikini looks of celebs in 2022

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

DEC 27, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha has the best bikini body in Bollywood and this photo serves as proof

Disha Patani

Image source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She slayed in this colour block bikini which she teamed up with a white transparent shirt

Katrina Kaif

Image source: Ananya Pandey Instagram

Ananya’s white floral bikini is a must have in every closet

Ananya Pandey

Image source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara paired her floral bikini with a long white shrug and looked pretty

Sara Ali Khan

Image source: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The actress accessorised her orange monokini with a bucket hat

Anushka Sharma

Image source:Deepika Padukone Instagram

She looked stunning in this underwater shoot where she can be seen wearing a backless orange monokini

Deepika Padukone

Image source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi spruced up her bikini game with messy hair look

Janhvi Kapoor

Image source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni gave major mermaid vibes in this ruched pink bikini

Mouni Roy

Image source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya’s white bikini is perfect for your playful beach vacations

Shanaya Kapoor

Image source: Esha Gupta Instagram

We loved this black bikini teamed up with a beach bucket hat on the actress

Esha Gupta

