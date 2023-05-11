pinkvilla
Jiya Surana
Fashion
MAY 11, 2023
Best bikini looks served by TV celebs
Image : Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni Roy turned up the heat in a colourful bikini on her recent vacation to Miami. Like always, the Brahmastra actress set the internet on fire
Mouni Roy
Image : Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma oozed oomph in a red hot bikini. She was all things bold as she striked hot poses for the camera
Nia Sharma
Image Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes rocked a multi-coloured bikini. She accessorised her look with layered chains. And, we are in love with it
Image Shraddha Arya Instagram
Shraddha Arya exudes glow in a black monokini as she poses in the pool. Her swimsuit look is to die for
Shraddha Arya
Image Surbhi Jyoti Instagram
Surbhi Jyoti opts for a casual colour block bikini. And, the actress manages to steal the show
Surbhi Jyoti
Image Jennifer winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget sets temperature soaring in a white swimsuit. She paired it perfectly with a cape and a belt
Jennifer Winget
Image urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Urvashi Dholakia poses stylishly in a bikini. Her side-parted hairstyle is all things hot and sexy
Urvashi Dholakia
Image shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari oozed hotness in a pink swimsuit with a white flower on her hair. The actress makes jaws drop with her classy look
Shweta Tiwari
Image Aamna Sharif Instagram
Aamna Sharif looked dazzling in a neon orange bikini. She left her tresses down and opted for a round-rimmed pair of sunglasses
Aamna Sharif
Image Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik shells major bikini goals in
her drenched look. The actress leaves you speechless with her stunning photos
Rubina Dilaik
