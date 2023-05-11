Heading 3

MAY 11, 2023

Best bikini looks served by TV celebs

Image : Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni Roy turned up the heat in a colourful bikini on her recent vacation to Miami. Like always, the Brahmastra actress set the internet on fire

Mouni Roy

Image : Nia Sharma Instagram

Nia Sharma oozed oomph in a red hot bikini. She was all things bold as she striked hot poses for the camera

Nia Sharma

Image Erica Fernandes Instagram

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes rocked a multi-coloured bikini. She accessorised her look with layered chains. And, we are in love with it

Image Shraddha Arya Instagram

Shraddha Arya exudes glow in a black monokini as she poses in the pool. Her swimsuit look is to die for

Shraddha Arya

Image Surbhi Jyoti Instagram

Surbhi Jyoti opts for a casual colour block bikini. And, the actress manages to steal the show

Surbhi Jyoti

Image Jennifer winget Instagram

Jennifer Winget sets temperature soaring in a white swimsuit. She paired it perfectly with a cape and a belt

Jennifer Winget

Image urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia poses stylishly in a bikini. Her side-parted hairstyle is all things hot and sexy

Urvashi Dholakia

Image shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari oozed hotness in a pink swimsuit with a white flower on her hair. The actress makes jaws drop with her classy look

Shweta Tiwari

Image Aamna Sharif Instagram

Aamna Sharif looked dazzling in a neon orange bikini. She left her tresses down and opted for a round-rimmed pair of sunglasses

Aamna Sharif

Image Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik shells major bikini goals in
her drenched look. The actress leaves you speechless with her stunning photos

Rubina Dilaik

