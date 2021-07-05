Bollywood’s

best bikini looks 

July 05, 2021

Alia Bhatt

One of the most beautiful and talented actress of b-town, Alia aced a bikini look in her debut film itself. She has been seen sporting bikinis on vacations as well

The Barbie doll of Bollywood industry, Kat looks no less than any professional bikini model in bikinis. From high necks to swimsuits, there is hardly anything she can’t pull off

Katrina Kaif

The Sri Lankan beauty is known for her bikini body and admired a lot. She has been nailing bikini looks flawlessly and effortlessly ever since stepping into Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez

Disha has won millions and billions of hearts with her acting as well as her sizzling looks. She often posts pics in bikinis on her instagram and is without doubt a bikini queen

Disha Patani

Vaani Kapoor got her big break in the movie Befikre where she made her fans’ hearts race in a fluorescent blue bikini. She sure knows how to rock a bikini look and seldom disappoints

Vaani Kapoor

The Desi girl of Bollywood, PeeCee sure does know her way around a bikini. from andaaz to baywatch, the glam queen has never failed in sporting a sexy bikini look

Priyanka Chopra

Sara Ali Khan has been winning hearts since the beginning of her career with her acting skills, beauty and cuteness. Her instagram is clear evidence of her sizzling bikini body

Sara Ali Khan

Only someone as gorgeous and stunning as Lisa can rock a bikini during pregnancy. However that doesn’t change the fact that Lisa is known for her amazing and fit figure which can sport a bikini even after having two kids

Lisa Haydon

The ‘rockstar’ diva does not disappoint fans when it comes to flaunting that perfect zero figure in a bikini

Naargis Fakhri

Former Miss India, ‘Jannat’ star Esha Gupta has broken the internet numerous times with her sexy and playful bikini pics

Esha Gupta

