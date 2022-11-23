Best Black Outfits of Miley Cyrus
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 23, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
At Met Gala 2015, Miley Cyrus donned one of her most glamorous looks as she walked the red carpet wearing this Alexander Wang gown
Image: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus made heads turn with her risque look at MTV VMAs 2020 by sporting this sheer maxi number on the red carpet
Image: Getty Images
In one of her most stylish looks, the Wrecking Ball singer donned this halter-neck neckline black jumpsuit and looked fabulous in it
Image: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus recently performed on stage in Bogota, Colombia and wore a stunning black outfit with leather boots
Image: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus showcased her love for leather as she wore this black outfit for one of her live performances
Image: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus attended Tom Ford's fashion show sporting a black
overcoat with a black shirt
underneath as well as a cool hat
Image: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus rocked a stylish look as she attended the Avengers: Endgame premiere in a black strapless gown
Image: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus was a sight to behold as she attended the Oscars after-party in a sequined Saint Laurent gown with a plunging neckline
Image: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus attended Grammys 2019 in an oversized black blazer and matching trousers. The singer went braless for the red carpet-event
Image: Getty Images
Miley Cyrus donned a gorgeous black glitter dress as she attended MusiCares Person of the Year in 2019
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.