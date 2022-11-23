Heading 3

Best Black Outfits of Miley Cyrus

Nov 23, 2022

Image: Getty Images

At Met Gala 2015, Miley Cyrus donned one of her most glamorous looks as she walked the red carpet wearing this Alexander Wang gown

Met Gala 2015

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus made heads turn with her risque look at MTV VMAs 2020 by sporting this sheer maxi number on the red carpet

Risque Look

Image: Getty Images

In one of her most stylish looks, the Wrecking Ball singer donned this halter-neck neckline black jumpsuit and looked fabulous in it

Jumpsuit 

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus recently performed on stage in Bogota, Colombia and wore a stunning black outfit with leather boots

Rockstar Look

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus showcased her love for leather as she wore this black outfit for one of her live performances

Leather Love

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus attended Tom Ford's fashion show sporting a black
 overcoat with a black shirt
underneath as well as a cool hat

Black Overcoat

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus rocked a stylish look as she attended the Avengers: Endgame premiere in a black strapless gown

Strapless Gown 

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus was a sight to behold as she attended the Oscars after-party in a sequined Saint Laurent gown with a plunging neckline

Sequined Gown

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus attended Grammys 2019 in an oversized black blazer and matching trousers. The singer went braless for the red carpet-event

Grammys Look

Image: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus donned a gorgeous black glitter dress as she attended MusiCares Person of the Year in 2019

Glitter Dress

