Best Bold Looks Of Jacqueline Fernandez January 14, 2021
Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in a backless ethnic ensemble
She exudes sensuous vibes in this sexy black dress
Jacqueline looks stunning in this strapless bodycon number
Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a Tarun Tahiliani drape
Jackie dials up the drama in a bespoke outfit by Alina Anwar Couture
She stole the show in a nude bodycon outfit with heavy sequin work on it. Brushed open hair and dewy makeup finished off her iconic look
Jacqueline shows off her toned legs in a custom-made Yousef Al Jasmi gown
She flaunts her well-toned abs in a black athleisure wear and we are fans of her bold look!
Jacqueline Fernandez made heads turn in a sparkly silver gown that featured a plunging neckline
