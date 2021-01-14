Best Bold Looks Of Jacqueline Fernandez

January 14, 2021

Jacqueline Fernandez raises the temperature in a backless ethnic ensemble

She exudes sensuous vibes in this sexy black dress

Jacqueline looks stunning in this strapless bodycon number

Jacqueline Fernandez looks breathtakingly gorgeous in a Tarun Tahiliani drape

Jackie dials up the drama in a bespoke outfit by Alina Anwar Couture

She stole the show in a nude bodycon outfit with heavy sequin work on it. Brushed open hair and dewy makeup finished off her iconic look

Jacqueline shows off her toned legs in a custom-made Yousef Al Jasmi gown

She flaunts her well-toned abs in a black athleisure wear and we are fans of her bold look!

Jacqueline Fernandez made heads turn in a sparkly silver gown that featured a plunging neckline

For more updates on fashion and celebrities, head on to Pinkvilla
Click Here