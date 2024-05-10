Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 10, 2024

Best breezy fits of Athiya Shetty 

Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya looked super cool in this denim-on-denim ensemble

#1

Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram

The Mubarakan actress paired a cute top with denim, indeed a perfect casual fit

#2

Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya seems to love her denims. She yet again paired her denim with a cute tangerine tank top

#3

Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram

She wore a supercool outfit to beat the frosty weather. The outfit consisted of a basic white Tee, a striped sweater, a trench coat and candlelit beige colored pants

#4

Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya’s style chants comfort. She paired an oversized hoodie with ripped denims and looked uber-cool

#5

Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram

She slayed this drop shoulder oversized T-shirt look, complemented with a tight bun

#6

Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram

#7

Athiya’s multicolored cardigan is aesthetically pleasing, paired with blue denims

Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram

To pair a hoodie with a blazer is a too risky option, but Athiya looks super cool in this strange combination 

#8

Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram

Shetty looked gorgeous in a knotted Tshirt paired alongside a green slit skirt; perfect for a beachy getaway

#9

Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram

Athiya’s multicolored crop top is as chic as it can get. She paired it with a Mom-jeans

#10

