may 10, 2024
Best breezy fits of Athiya Shetty
Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya looked super cool in this denim-on-denim ensemble
#1
Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram
The Mubarakan actress paired a cute top with denim, indeed a perfect casual fit
#2
Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya seems to love her denims. She yet again paired her denim with a cute tangerine tank top
#3
Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram
She wore a supercool outfit to beat the frosty weather. The outfit consisted of a basic white Tee, a striped sweater, a trench coat and candlelit beige colored pants
#4
Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya’s style chants comfort. She paired an oversized hoodie with ripped denims and looked uber-cool
#5
Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram
She slayed this drop shoulder oversized T-shirt look, complemented with a tight bun
#6
Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram
#7
Athiya’s multicolored cardigan is aesthetically pleasing, paired with blue denims
Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram
To pair a hoodie with a blazer is a too risky option, but Athiya looks super cool in this strange combination
#8
Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram
Shetty looked gorgeous in a knotted Tshirt paired alongside a green slit skirt; perfect for a beachy getaway
#9
Image - Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya’s multicolored crop top is as chic as it can get. She paired it with a Mom-jeans
#10
