Best of BTS Jin’s
fashion moments

April 23, 2021

Jin looks cute in a colourful plaid shirt and leather trousers

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He shows off his broad shoulders in this white shirt and black pants

Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks handsome in this light blue hoodie and jeans
Image credits: Hallyutalk

He effortlessly rocks this white shirt, black cardigan and matching trousers

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He looks amazing in this denim overcoat that he has paired with matching jeans and a white t-shirt

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He shines in this look of a grey coat, white t-shirt and black pants

Image credits: Hallyutalk

The ‘Epiphany’ singer looks dashing in this casual look

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He keeps it simple in a classic black suit and a skinny bow tie

Image credits: Hallyutalk

He pulls off this black cardigan and matching trousers and a tie effortlessly

Image credits: Hallyutalk

Who can forget his iconic all-white airport look

Image credits: Hallyutalk

For more updates on Jin, Kpop and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here