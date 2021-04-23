Best of BTS Jin’s April 23, 2021
fashion moments
Jin looks cute in a colourful plaid shirt and leather trousers
He shows off his broad shoulders in this white shirt and black pants Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks handsome in this light blue hoodie and jeans Image credits: Hallyutalk
He effortlessly rocks this white shirt, black cardigan and matching trousers Image credits: Hallyutalk
He looks amazing in this denim overcoat that he has paired with matching jeans and a white t-shirt Image credits: Hallyutalk
He shines in this look of a grey coat, white t-shirt and black pants Image credits: Hallyutalk
The ‘Epiphany’ singer looks dashing in this casual look Image credits: Hallyutalk
He keeps it simple in a classic black suit and a skinny bow tie Image credits: Hallyutalk
He pulls off this black cardigan and matching trousers and a tie effortlessly Image credits: Hallyutalk
Who can forget his iconic all-white airport look Image credits: Hallyutalk
