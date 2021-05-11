Best of BTS’s RM’s fashion looks
RM looks dapper in a black velvet suit Image Credits: Hallyutalk
He slays in a beige shirt jacket, a black shirt and blue jeans Image Credits: Hallyutalk
He pairs a white hoodie with a black puffer jacket here Image Credits: Hallyutalk
He poses in a black blazer, a white shirt and wide-legged jeans Image Credits: Hallyutalk
He looks handsome in a beige cardigan and black rib-knitted trousers Image Credits: Hallyutalk
The ‘Mic Drop’ rapper opts for an olive green shirt, a matching sweatshirt and brown pants Image Credits: Hallyutalk
He looks effortlessly stylish in this denim shirt, grey cardigan, and khaki shorts Image Credits: Hallyutalk
He stuns in a marron velvet sweatshirt and black pants Image Credits: Hallyutalk
Nam-Joon goes for a retro look with this ensemble Image Credits: Hallyutalk
He looks sophisticated in this all-black look Image Credits: Hallyutalk
