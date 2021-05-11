Best of BTS’s RM’s fashion looks

11-05-2021

RM looks dapper in a black velvet suit

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He slays in a beige shirt jacket, a black shirt and blue jeans

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He pairs a white hoodie with a black puffer jacket here

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He poses in a black blazer, a white shirt and wide-legged jeans

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He looks handsome in a beige cardigan and black rib-knitted trousers

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

The ‘Mic Drop’ rapper opts for an olive green shirt, a matching sweatshirt and brown pants

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He looks effortlessly stylish in this denim shirt, grey cardigan, and khaki shorts

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He stuns in a marron velvet sweatshirt and black pants

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

Nam-Joon goes for a retro look with this ensemble

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

He looks sophisticated in this all-black look

Image Credits: Hallyutalk

