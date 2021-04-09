Celebrities in jumpsuits April 09, 2021
Kiara Advani looked pretty in a leopard print jumpsuit as she posed gleefully for the paps
Keeping it quirky yet fashionable, Rakul Preet Singh donned a denim jumpsuit by Appapop as she stepped out for her movie promotion
Subtle yet glamorous, Alia Bhatt made a statement in this ink blue jumpsuit which bore lantern sleeves
Shraddha Kapoor donned a head-to-toe printed number by Edelinelee. Kohl-lined eyes and glossy peach lips completed her look
Exuding sophistication, Nushrratt Bharuccha is a vision in this polka dot black and white jumpsuit
For an international red carpet event, Kangana Ranaut picked out a sparkly jumpsuit that made our jaws drop! image credits: getty images
Kriti Sanon wore an emerald green waist-cinching jumpsuit with spaghetti straps and made heads turn at the red carpet!
Deepika Padukone made a strong case for denim jumpsuits when she stepped out in this trendy overall
Bringing her A-game to the red carpet, Anushka Sharma stole the show in a plaid jumpsuit by Gucci. Gold ear cuff added an extra bit of flair
