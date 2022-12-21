Best celebrity maternity style
DEC 21, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet at the Met Gala while donning this stunning floral gown and showcased her amazing maternity style
Image: Getty Images
Rihanna managed to make maternity style more fashionable than ever when she donned this glittery look flaunting her baby bump
Rihanna
Image: Getty Images
Blake Lively who is expecting her fourth baby wore a stunning Ralph Lauren dress and teamed it up with chunky jewellery for an event
Blake Lively
Image: Getty Images
Angelina Jolie rocked a gorgeous green gown as she cradled her baby bump while attending an event with Brad Pitt in 2008
Angelina Jolie
Image: Getty Images
Meghan Markle's maternity style became the talk of the town and this look of the Duchess in a simple H&M dress won hearts
Meghan Markle
Image: Getty Images
Anne Hathaway rocked a stunning pregnancy look as she donned this pink outfit for a red carpet event
Anne Hathaway
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence shimmered at the premiere of Don't Look Up as she flaunted her baby bump in a gorgeous gown
Jennifer Lawrence
Image: Getty Images
Emily Blunt stunned at Met Gala 2016 flaunting her baby bump while sporting a bespoke Michael Kors Collection gown
Emily Blunt
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez when she was expecting her twins Max and Emme, dressed up in this gorgeous Versace on the red carpet
Jennifer Lopez
Image: Getty Images
Sophie Turner looked gorgeous sporting a red Louis Vuitton dress at the Oscars party with husband Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner
