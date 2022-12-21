Heading 3

​​Best celebrity maternity style

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian walked the red carpet at the Met Gala while donning this stunning floral gown and showcased her amazing maternity style

Rihanna managed to make maternity style more fashionable than ever when she donned this glittery look flaunting her baby bump

Rihanna

Blake Lively who is expecting her fourth baby wore a stunning Ralph Lauren dress and teamed it up with chunky jewellery for an event

Blake Lively

Angelina Jolie rocked a gorgeous green gown as she cradled her baby bump while attending an event with Brad Pitt in 2008

Angelina Jolie

Meghan Markle's maternity style became the talk of the town and this look of the Duchess in a simple H&M dress won hearts

Meghan Markle

Anne Hathaway rocked a stunning pregnancy look as she donned this pink outfit for a red carpet event

Anne Hathaway

Jennifer Lawrence shimmered at the premiere of Don't Look Up as she flaunted her baby bump in a gorgeous gown

Jennifer Lawrence

Emily Blunt stunned at Met Gala 2016 flaunting her baby bump while sporting a bespoke Michael Kors Collection gown

Emily Blunt

Jennifer Lopez when she was expecting her twins Max and Emme, dressed up in this gorgeous Versace on the red carpet

Jennifer Lopez

Sophie Turner looked gorgeous sporting a red Louis Vuitton dress at the Oscars party with husband Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner

