The Best of Celebrity Vacation Looks

January 13, 2021

Malaika Arora enjoys her vacation in a green co-ord set. She accessories this look with a statement M pendant

Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in a white salwar suit. Don’t miss out on her bright pink Yves Saint Laurent sling bag

Kiara Advani soaks in the sun in a red bikini top and a matching sarong

Disha Patani sets the temperatures soaring in this white beach outfit

Kartik Aaryan is vacation-ready in this all denim look

Ananya Panday poses by the turquoise waters of Maldives in a colourful I Am Gia dress

Tiger Shroff shows off his washboard abs in red swim shorts

Ishaan Khatter poses by the moonlit sea in a colourful shirt and white shorts

Alia Bhatt looks cosy in an orange Pero dress

Deepika Padukone is spotted in an all-black vacation outfit

Tara Sutaria is a total beach babe in this white bikini

Ranbir Kapoor looks stylish as ever in a green jacket and blue jeans

