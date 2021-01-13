The Best of Celebrity Vacation Looks January 13, 2021
Malaika Arora enjoys her vacation in a green co-ord set. She accessories this look with a statement M pendant
Sara Ali Khan looks radiant in a white salwar suit. Don’t miss out on her bright pink Yves Saint Laurent sling bag
Kiara Advani soaks in the sun in a red bikini top and a matching sarong
Disha Patani sets the temperatures soaring in this white beach outfit
Kartik Aaryan is vacation-ready in this all denim look
Ananya Panday poses by the turquoise waters of Maldives in a colourful I Am Gia dress
Tiger Shroff shows off his washboard abs in red swim shorts
Ishaan Khatter poses by the moonlit sea in a colourful shirt and white shorts
Alia Bhatt looks cosy in an orange Pero dress
Deepika Padukone is spotted in an all-black vacation outfit
Tara Sutaria is a total beach babe in this white bikini
Ranbir Kapoor looks stylish as ever in a green jacket and blue jeans
For more updates on fashion, style and Bollywood,
follow Pinkvilla