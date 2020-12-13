Best of Chitrangada Singh’s festive looks

December 13, 2020

Chitrangada looked ready to take on the festive spirit in this white outfit accessorised with statement earrings and her dark red lips

Gorgeous in green! Singh stole the limelight in The Little Black bow outfit accompanied by her stunning looks and lustrous hair

We know how to opt for a contemporary festive outfit after looking at Chitrangada’s saree look by Ridhi Mehra

Chitrangada looked breathtaking in this white ethnic look styled with her wavy long hair and kohl smudged eyes

The actress glammed up the stage with her glorious beauty in this stylish black saree and lush hair
We are blinded by Chitrangada’s style and beauty in this pastel sea green outfit by Rashi Nangaliaa!

Choose your day wear in a way Chitrangada opted for this yellow printed outfit by Mrunalini Rao

Chitrangada stunned in this exquisite black sequin saree by Manish Malhotra along with her smokey eyes

The Desi Boyz star looked surreal and serene in this white and yellow trendy saree look with chunky accessories

In a mood for black? Chitrangada taught us a thing or two about looking splendid in this Shivan and Narresh black coloured saree

