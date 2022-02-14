Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 14, 2022

Best date-night looks by Kriti Sanon

Keep It Sexy

Nothing screams date night ready better than a sexy white dress and strappy red heels and even Kriti agrees with us!

Image: Pinkvilla

Breezy, flowy and every bit feminine, her blue and white tie-dye print dress is perfect for a date night during summer

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

A Feminine Touch

Equal parts sexy and elegant, her monochrome skirt and blazer set with a matching corset serves ample cues for your next date night

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sexy & Elegant

Sassy and minimal, Kriti’s denim jumpsuit with a strapless neckline and small hoop earrings make for a stylish second date look

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sassy Quotient

Like to keep things modest yet impactful? A pair of flared pants and a printed blouse with some statement details will be an ideal pick for you

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Starry Affair

Channel your girl-next-door vibes in a midi strapless dress with minimal polka dot prints on it

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Breezy Vibes

Or make a daring statement in a thigh-high slit velvet dress in a vibrant hue

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Statement-making

Kriti combined the best of both worlds by opting for a mini sequined skirt and a solid denim blouse to balance out her look

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Snazzy Look

Trends may come and go but a little black dress is here to stay forever! And nothing better than a sequined mini dress for your special meet

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Little Black Dress

Casual and trendy, blue ripped jeans with a dark-hued halter-neck crop top will always be a fail-safe outfit idea for a first date!

Image: Pinkvilla

Part Trendy & Part Casual

