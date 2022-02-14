Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 14, 2022
Best date-night looks by Kriti Sanon
Keep It Sexy
Nothing screams date night ready better than a sexy white dress and strappy red heels and even Kriti agrees with us!
Image: Pinkvilla
Breezy, flowy and every bit feminine, her blue and white tie-dye print dress is perfect for a date night during summer
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
A Feminine Touch
Equal parts sexy and elegant, her monochrome skirt and blazer set with a matching corset serves ample cues for your next date night
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sexy & Elegant
Sassy and minimal, Kriti’s denim jumpsuit with a strapless neckline and small hoop earrings make for a stylish second date look
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sassy Quotient
Like to keep things modest yet impactful? A pair of flared pants and a printed blouse with some statement details will be an ideal pick for you
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Starry Affair
Channel your girl-next-door vibes in a midi strapless dress with minimal polka dot prints on it
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Breezy Vibes
Or make a daring statement in a thigh-high slit velvet dress in a vibrant hue
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Statement-making
Kriti combined the best of both worlds by opting for a mini sequined skirt and a solid denim blouse to balance out her look
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Snazzy Look
Trends may come and go but a little black dress is here to stay forever! And nothing better than a sequined mini dress for your special meet
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Little Black Dress
Casual and trendy, blue ripped jeans with a dark-hued halter-neck crop top will always be a fail-safe outfit idea for a first date!
Image: Pinkvilla
Part Trendy & Part Casual
