Best of Disha Parmar’s stylish looks

12-07
2021

Disha looks cute in an orange crop top and printed mini skirt

We are loving her look of a sheer lavender tie at the front shirt and high waisted blue jeans

She keeps things casual in a pink crop top and blue acid wash jeans

She exudes elegance in this strappy pink gown

The TV star looks festive in an orange floral printed lehenga

Her baby pink lehenga that features a sequinned blouse and a floral skirt is fashion goals

She looks majestic in an orange and red saree

Disha shows off her toned legs in a white t-shirt dress

Her red lehenga that features mirror work is simply stunning

Disha is snapped in a black lace cami top and light blue jeans

