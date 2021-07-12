Best of Disha Parmar’s stylish looks 12-07
2021
Disha looks cute in an orange crop top and printed mini skirt
We are loving her look of a sheer lavender tie at the front shirt and high waisted blue jeans
She keeps things casual in a pink crop top and blue acid wash jeans
She exudes elegance in this strappy pink gown
The TV star looks festive in an orange floral printed lehenga
Her baby pink lehenga that features a sequinned blouse and a floral skirt is fashion goals
She looks majestic in an orange and red saree
Disha shows off her toned legs in a white t-shirt dress
Her red lehenga that features mirror work is simply stunning
Disha is snapped in a black lace cami top and light blue jeans
For more updates on Disha, Bollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla