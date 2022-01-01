FASHION
SNEHA KALRA
AUTHOR
JAN 01, 2022
Best dressed leading men of 2021
Ranveer Singh
The man of the hour proved that he truly was a fashion icon when he channelled his inner Alessandro Michele look in head-to-toe Gucci
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Kartik Aaryan
The actor rocked a Paul Smith suit and added more heat to his look in a sweater and white shirt paired with Christian Louboutin suede shoes
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Giving off ‘dulha’ vibes even before his wedding, he looked suave in an Anita Dongre striped kurta paired with a salwar from Antar Agni and black sunnies
Vicky Kaushal
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
The Shershaah star added a classy edge to his airport look with a faux leather orange jacket partnered with a combination of a black tee and matching trousers
Sidharth Malhotra
Image: Pinkvilla
Sheer for men? The Andhadhun actor led the way in a metallic knit top by Shivan and Narresh which he wore beneath a black sequin blazer
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Keeping the Christmas spirit alive, Kapoor rocked a grey knit jumper over brown corduroy pants. A look we’re bookmarking!
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram
Going monotone, the Jersey actor’s best look of the year was undoubtedly this Rajesh Pratap Singh number layered with a satin shirt and complete with matching black accessories
Shahid Kapoor
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Giving us a sustainable look, Raj blended contemporary with traditional in a beige kurta, pyjamas and a printed zipper jacket
Rajkummar Rao
Image: Anisha Jain Instagram
Monotone seemed to rule the men’s fashion charts this year around. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 star rocked one too many looks but our favourite has to be the purple tee with corduroy pants
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram
Looking handsome, Varun sported a Nehru jacket in black over his silk grey kurta and dhoti pants, complete with brown slippers
Varun Dhawan
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
