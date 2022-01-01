FASHION

Best dressed leading men of 2021

Ranveer Singh

The man of the hour proved that he truly was a fashion icon when he channelled his inner Alessandro Michele look in head-to-toe Gucci

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

The actor rocked a Paul Smith suit and added more heat to his look in a sweater and white shirt paired with Christian Louboutin suede shoes

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Giving off ‘dulha’ vibes even before his wedding, he looked suave in an Anita Dongre striped kurta paired with a salwar from Antar Agni and black sunnies

Vicky Kaushal 

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The Shershaah star added a classy edge to his airport look with a faux leather orange jacket partnered with a combination of a black tee and matching trousers

Sidharth Malhotra 

Image: Pinkvilla

 Sheer for men? The Andhadhun actor led the way in a metallic knit top by Shivan and Narresh which he wore beneath a black sequin blazer

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

 Keeping the Christmas spirit alive, Kapoor rocked a grey knit jumper over brown corduroy pants. A look we’re bookmarking!

Arjun Kapoor

Image: Arjun Kapoor Instagram 

Going monotone, the Jersey actor’s best look of the year was undoubtedly this Rajesh Pratap Singh number layered with a satin shirt and complete with matching black accessories

Shahid Kapoor 

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

 Giving us a sustainable look, Raj blended contemporary with traditional in a beige kurta, pyjamas and a printed zipper jacket

Rajkummar Rao

Image: Anisha Jain Instagram

Monotone seemed to rule the men’s fashion charts this year around. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 star rocked one too many looks but our favourite has to be the purple tee with corduroy pants

Siddhant Chaturvedi 

Image: Siddhant Chaturvedi Instagram

Looking handsome, Varun sported a Nehru jacket in black over his silk grey kurta and dhoti pants, complete with brown slippers

Varun Dhawan 

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram 

