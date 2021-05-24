May 24, 2021
PRIYANKA TO PINK: BEST DRESSED AT BBMAs
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
PeeCee picked out a molten gold sheer custom Dolce and Gabbana number with a statement belt and sizzled on the red carpet Credits: Getty Images
The trio who closed the show with their performance kept their red carpet looks casual. Nick Jonas stood out in a monotone Fendi number
The Jonas Brothers Credits: Getty Images
Bringing some much-needed dazzle and shine to the red carpet, she picked out a ruby red sequin jumpsuit by Dior
H.E.R Credits: Getty Images
With a flair for the dramatic, Alicia Keys walked the red carpet in a candy pink Valentino coordinated set and a shrug with dramatic sleeves and a sweeping train
Alicia Keys Credits: Getty Images
Adding to the drama, the musician glammed up in a peach high-low strapless gown from Giambattista Valli
Saweetie Credits: Getty Images
Taking home the Icon Award, Pink walked the red carpet in a pink outfit and brought her kids Willow and Jameson with her!
Pink Credits: Getty Images
Megan put forth a sultry look in a black Mugler number as she posed with boyfriend machine gun kelly whose silver jewels and black tongue gave him an edgy look
Megan Fox & Credits: Getty Images
Machine Gun Kelly
One of the biggest winners, The Weekend took home 10 BBMAs dressed in a comfortable formal outfit topped off with a long black coat
The Weekend Credits: Getty Images
Awarded as the Artist of the Decade, Drake couldn’t contain his excitement! The musician looked handsome in an ivory three-piece suit
Drake Credits: Getty Images
In one of the most unusual looks of the night, Doja Cat posed in a striped Balmain number with her award
Doja Cat Credits: Getty Images
She dazzled on the red carpet in a white pantsuit with sequins, giving us one hell of a classy look!
Padma Lakshmi Credits: Getty Images
For more on Fashion and Hollywood, follow Pinkvilla