nov 5, 2021
Best dressed celebs on Diwali 2021
Alia Bhatt bowled us over with this purple lehenga set by Sabyasachi, featuring polka dot print and gotta-patti work on the borders
Royal affairCredits: stylebyami Instagram
While Priyanka Chopra Jonas went for a floral lehenga set in subtle hues by Arpita Mehta teamed with a mirror work choli
Elegance PersonifiedCredits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram
Jacqueline Fernandez sets the festive vibe right in this traditional silk saree with a full-sleeve blouse. We loved her rose-studded bun!
Ravishing in RedCredits: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram
We absolutely adore Mrunal Thakur’s navy blue silk saree lined with a zari border paired with a slip-in embellished blouse by Punit Balana
Stunning in navy blueCredits: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Making a case for a refreshing floral lehenga, Bipasha Basu looked endearing as she accessorised it with silver jhumkas
Floral FunCredits: Eshaa Amiin
Modern and sleek, Kriti Kharbanda looks drop-dead gorgeous in this shimmery grey drape teamed with a matching blouse
Gorgeous in grey Credits: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram
Known for her undying love for sarees, Mouni Roy picked up arustic toned saree paired with a strapless blouse and ornamented belt
Enchanting beautyCredits: Mouni Roy Instagram
Deepika Padukone oozes elegance in this grape pink chanderi silk suit from the label, Torani
Breathtaking in pastelCredits: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Divya Khosla Kumar wore a stunning orange-pink silk saree and accessorised her hair bun with orange flowers
Regal in silkCredits: stylebyami Instagram
Sanjana Sanghi nailed the festive fashion in a soft blue organza saree featuring gold zari work accessorised with a gold maang tikka
Dreamy in blueCredits:Sanjana Sanghi Instagram
