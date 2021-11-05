nov 5, 2021

Best dressed celebs on Diwali 2021

Alia Bhatt bowled us over with this purple lehenga set by Sabyasachi, featuring polka dot print and gotta-patti work on the borders

Royal affair

Credits: stylebyami Instagram 

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas went for a floral lehenga set in subtle hues by Arpita Mehta teamed with a mirror work choli

 Elegance Personified

Credits: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram 

Jacqueline Fernandez sets the festive vibe right in this traditional silk saree with a full-sleeve blouse. We loved her rose-studded bun!

 Ravishing in Red

Credits: Jacqueline Fernandez  Instagram

We absolutely adore Mrunal Thakur’s navy blue silk saree lined with a zari border paired with a slip-in embellished blouse by Punit Balana

Stunning in navy blue

Credits: Mrunal Thakur Instagram 

Making a case for a refreshing floral lehenga, Bipasha Basu looked endearing as she accessorised it with silver jhumkas

Floral Fun

Credits: Eshaa Amiin

Modern and sleek, Kriti Kharbanda looks drop-dead gorgeous in this shimmery grey drape teamed with a matching blouse

Gorgeous in grey 

Credits: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

Known for her undying love for sarees, Mouni Roy picked up arustic toned saree paired with a strapless blouse and ornamented belt

Enchanting beauty

Credits: Mouni Roy Instagram 

Deepika Padukone oozes elegance in this grape pink chanderi silk suit from the label, Torani

Breathtaking in pastel

Credits:  Deepika Padukone  Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar wore a stunning orange-pink silk saree and accessorised her hair bun with orange flowers

Regal in silk

Credits: stylebyami Instagram

Sanjana Sanghi nailed the festive fashion in a soft blue organza saree featuring gold zari work accessorised with a gold maang tikka

Dreamy in blue

Credits:Sanjana Sanghi Instagram

