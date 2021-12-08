Best dressed celebs at Lokmat Awards

FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

AUTHOR

DEC 9, 2021

Sensational in black lehenga

A fan of all things fun and sensual, Ananya Panday wore a black lehenga consisting of a sequin bralette and skirt with a belt

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Mesmerising in white

Mrunal Thakur chose to go the subtle way by donning a white sheer saree adorned with pastel embroidery and a blue sleeveless blouse

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Eye-pleasing look

Flaunting her love for soft hues, Sara Ali Khan went for a pastel-toned, floral-embossed lehenga

Video: Pinkvilla

Gorgeous in white gown

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone wore an off-shoulder, figure-hugging white gown that stole the show

Image :Sunny Leone Instagram

Magical

Looking like a princess from the fairy world, Shilpa Shetty wore an icy blue strapless gown

Video: Pinkvilla

Suave in tuxedo

Sidharth Malhotra cemented his style credentials in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bow tie

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Adah Sharma was seen in a desi avatar, wearing a yellow-gold kanjeevaram saree with a red sleeveless patterned blouse

 In sunshine hue

Image: Pinkvilla

Sleek and sophisticated

Manoj Bajpayee settled for a midnight blue bandhgala suit and looked impressive

Image: Pinkvilla

Blingy affair

Aahana Kumra wore a blingy brown dress featuring wacky cutouts all over

Image: Pinkvilla

Oozing grace

Making us swoon with her sartorial drops, Isha Koppikar wore an off-white and pink embellished lehenga

Image: Isha Koppikar Instagram

