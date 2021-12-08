Best dressed celebs at Lokmat Awards
FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
AUTHOR
DEC 9, 2021
Sensational in black lehenga
A fan of all things fun and sensual, Ananya Panday wore a black lehenga consisting of a sequin bralette and skirt with a belt
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Mesmerising in white
Mrunal Thakur chose to go the subtle way by donning a white sheer saree adorned with pastel embroidery and a blue sleeveless blouse
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
Eye-pleasing look
Flaunting her love for soft hues, Sara Ali Khan went for a pastel-toned, floral-embossed lehenga
Video: Pinkvilla
Gorgeous in white gown
Meanwhile, Sunny Leone wore an off-shoulder, figure-hugging white gown that stole the show
Image :Sunny Leone Instagram
Magical
Looking like a princess from the fairy world, Shilpa Shetty wore an icy blue strapless gown
Video: Pinkvilla
Suave in tuxedo
Sidharth Malhotra cemented his style credentials in a black tuxedo with a white shirt and a bow tie
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
Adah Sharma was seen in a desi avatar, wearing a yellow-gold kanjeevaram saree with a red sleeveless patterned blouse
In sunshine hue
Image: Pinkvilla
Sleek and sophisticated
Manoj Bajpayee settled for a midnight blue bandhgala suit and looked impressive
Image: Pinkvilla
Blingy affair
Aahana Kumra wore a blingy brown dress featuring wacky cutouts all over
Image: Pinkvilla
Oozing grace
Making us swoon with her sartorial drops, Isha Koppikar wore an off-white and pink embellished lehenga
Image: Isha Koppikar Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Ankita and Vicky's pre-wedding rituals