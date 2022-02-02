Fashion
Joyce Joyson
FEB 02, 2022
Best dressed moments of Shamita Shetty
Heading 3
Fresh and chic dress
When it comes to making a flirty statement, Shamita Shetty is the go-to celebrity to take some style inspiration from
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Be it flowy maxi dresses in vibrant hues or in delicate tones like this lavender-lilac dress with a braided detail on the torso, she knows to heat things up, but in a subtle way
Video: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Dreamy
Though she loves to take a sophisticated route, that really doesn't stop her from experimenting. Case in point this lemon yellow co-ord set with asymmetric hemline top and pants
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Bright and beautiful
Shamita makes rather an unusual yet pretty choice by opting for a shimmery pink co-ord set, consisting of a top with shout sleeves and wrapper with the frilled hemline
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Pink co-ords
Next, the actress looks effortlessly chic in this blue and white co-ords set, featuring a loose-fitted tee and shorts
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Casual avatar
Shamita can carry both western and ethnic attire with absolute panache, and here she wore a purple embroidered blouse with a matching skirt, layered over with a wrap-style jacket
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Traditional style
The actress headed for a dinner date with her beau in this lovely nude two-piece set featuring a sleeveless crop top and matching pencil skirt
Pinkvilla: Video
Sassy look
Dropping some serious date-night inspo in this blue shimmering bodycon dress with ruched detail
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
Shine and shimmer
The actress looks as fresh as a daisy in this sleeveless white eyelet dress
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Endearing
Flouncy, airy dresses form an integral part of Shamita's wardrobe, like this pastel green dress with soft blossom prints
Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram
Whimsical and elegant
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Times Disha Patani slayed in black