Joyce Joyson

FEB 02, 2022

Best dressed moments of Shamita Shetty

Fresh and chic dress

When it comes to making a flirty statement, Shamita Shetty is the go-to celebrity to take some style inspiration from

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Be it flowy maxi dresses in vibrant hues or in delicate tones like this lavender-lilac dress with a braided detail on the torso, she knows to heat things up, but in a subtle way

Video: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Dreamy

Though she loves to take a sophisticated route, that really doesn't stop her from experimenting. Case in point this lemon yellow co-ord set with asymmetric hemline top and pants

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Bright and beautiful

Shamita makes rather an unusual yet pretty choice by opting for a shimmery pink co-ord set, consisting of a top with shout sleeves and wrapper with the frilled hemline

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Pink co-ords

Next, the actress looks effortlessly chic in this blue and white co-ords set, featuring a loose-fitted tee and shorts

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Casual avatar

Shamita can carry both western and ethnic attire with absolute panache, and here she wore a purple embroidered blouse with a matching skirt, layered over with a wrap-style jacket

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Traditional style

The actress headed for a dinner date with her beau in this lovely nude two-piece set featuring a sleeveless crop top and matching pencil skirt

Pinkvilla: Video

Sassy look

Dropping some serious date-night inspo in this blue shimmering bodycon dress with ruched detail

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

Shine and shimmer

The actress looks as fresh as a daisy in this sleeveless white eyelet dress

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Endearing

Flouncy, airy dresses form an integral part of Shamita's wardrobe, like this pastel green dress with soft blossom prints

Image: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Whimsical and elegant

