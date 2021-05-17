Best dressed at MTV Movie & TV Awards May 17, 2021
MTV Movie & TV Awards held in Los Angeles saw celebrities donning their best couture pieces on the red carpet Credit: Getty Images
Lana Condor brought in the glitz at the awards show in a sequinned Giorgio Armani number Credit: Getty Images
Addison Rae wore her bra as a top while a low midriff skirt and silver belt showed off her toned midriff Credit: Getty Images
Yvonne Orji’s red carpet look was a riot of colours paired with peachy makeup and yellow strappy heels Credit: Getty Images
Elizabeth Olsen’s Miu Miu look was chic and classic with ‘modern-day cool’ elements to round it off Credit: Getty Images
Madison Bailey paired the very trendy one-buttoned cardigan with a playful Versace skirt on the red carpet Credit: Getty Images
Kathryn Hahn accentuated her long legs in a classic black jumpsuit. A wine hued lip stain added colour to her red carpet ensemble Credit: Getty Images
The Ginny & Georgia star, Antonia Gentry kept things simple in a white Valentino bralette and mini skirt Credit: Getty Images
Nasim Pedrad brought in the dance party vibes in a pink sequined mini by Valentino Credit: Getty Images
For more updates , follow Pinkvilla