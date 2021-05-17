Best dressed at MTV Movie & TV Awards

May 17, 2021

MTV Movie & TV Awards held in Los Angeles saw celebrities donning their best couture pieces on the red carpet

Credit: Getty Images

Lana Condor brought in the glitz at the awards show in a sequinned Giorgio Armani number

Credit: Getty Images

Addison Rae wore her bra as a top while a low midriff skirt and silver belt showed off her toned midriff

Credit: Getty Images

Yvonne Orji’s red carpet look was a riot of colours paired with peachy makeup and yellow strappy heels

Credit: Getty Images

Elizabeth Olsen’s Miu Miu look was chic and classic with ‘modern-day cool’ elements to round it off

Credit: Getty Images

Madison Bailey paired the very trendy one-buttoned cardigan with a playful Versace skirt on the red carpet

Credit: Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn accentuated her long legs in a classic black jumpsuit. A wine hued lip stain added colour to her red carpet ensemble

Credit: Getty Images

The Ginny & Georgia star, Antonia Gentry kept things simple in a white Valentino bralette and mini skirt

Credit: Getty Images

Nasim Pedrad brought in the dance party vibes in a pink sequined mini by Valentino

Credit: Getty Images

