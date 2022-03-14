Fashion

Best dressed stars at Hello awards

Kiara Advani

The Shershaah actress' strappy number featured a deep neck and thigh-high slit and she accessorised it with statement pumps and simple gold earrings

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Showing us that there's no such thing as over-the-top styling, Kriti Sanon walked the red carpet in a purple ruffle number by Atelier Zuhra

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

The Gehraiyaan actress looked sultry in a sheer black Aadnevik outfit for the red carpet. Her halter-neck netted sheer black number bore a nude bodice beneath it and a ruffle black tulle hem

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya Panday

Twinning with the red carpet, Taapsee looked divine in a red gown by Zara Umrigar. Her strappy number featured a sweetheart neckline, floral applique work and sequins all over her gown

Taapsee Pannu

Image: Taapsee Pannu Instagram

The legendary actress also shone brightly in her go-to look; a glamorous gold and white silk saree styled with a full-sleeve blouse and matching potli

Rekha

Image: Pinkvilla

Looking like an Egyptian princess in a customised black outfit that she designed for herself, ace designer turned actress Masaba Gupta also walked the red carpet

Masaba Gupta

Image: Pinkvilla

Looking like an absolute hunk, Sid, who took home an award last night, rocked a navy blue pantsuit from Gaurav Gupta's shelves

Sidharth Malhotra

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram

Making us swoon, Vicky Kaushal who also took home an award for Sardar Udham sported a suit designed by Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

Vicky Kaushal

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

The Gehraiyaan star stood apart from his contemporaries as he struck a pose in a white suit!

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Image: Pinkvilla

Striking a balance between casual and formal, Kartik Aaryan sported a navy blue Dior suit over a turtleneck full-sleeved white t-shirt

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Pinkvilla

