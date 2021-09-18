sept 18, 2021
Best dresses worn by Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi looked like a ‘Vanilla swirlie’ in her own words as she was seen posing in this body-hugging white ruched dress styled with rose gold heels and diamond earrings
Mint green is definitely the colour of the season and Janhvi looked resplendent in this mint green ruffle maxi dress
Mirror selfies while dressing up are an essential. Janhvi’s bodycon strappy floral dress looked like a dream
This neutral-toned ruched dress worn by Janhvi looked like a class apart and hugged her at all the right places
This thigh-high slit red strapless dress featured a bold neckline and made Janhvi look like a cherry in the spring. The bold red lips were a bonus!
This sheer frilly see-through dress looked magical on Janhvi Kapoor. The diamond bracelet and earrings added another touch of glam to the look
Janhvi stepped out in a hot pink dress that featured a corset-like bodice with a zipper and a collared V-neckline. She accessorised the dress with hoops
Janhvi wore this sultry black slit dress with sequins on the chest, and had us weak on our knees
You can never go out of style with neon. This neon strapless dress worn by Janhvi featured a train and a sweetheart neckline
Janhvi looked absolutely ‘frosty’ and princess-like in this feathery white strapless dress that was cinched at the waist with a diamond belt
