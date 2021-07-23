Best of Erica Fernandes’ stylish looks July 23, 2021
Erica looks chic as she wore the denim jacket in a quirky way by styling it as a one-piece dress
The ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ actress looks sizzling in the flowy dress as she flaunts her beautiful figure and completes her look with dazzling earrings
Erica looks sassy in the flirtatious crimson red attire as she styles it with black block heels
The ravishing beauty gives major retro-chic vibes in a green one-shoulder top as she pairs it with black bell bottoms
The black sequined top on the pleated mini skirt with minimal accessories makes the actress look totally party-ready
The ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actress looks sensational in this one-shoulder black dress as she styles it with a black clutch, making a luxurious style statement
Draped in a silver organza and mesh top with black pants, the beauty exudes a dramatic flair
Erica makes a pretty picture in a puff-sleeved top with black flared pants and styles it with star-shaped earrings to complete the look
Erica's unconventional style of draping a pant saree with a black corset top and boots is quite eye-catching
