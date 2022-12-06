Best ethnic looks of
Alaya F
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Love for florals
Alaya F wore an embroidered sleeveless blouse and paired it with a skirt with floral printed motifs from Arpita Mehta
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a beige three-piece set from Arpita Mehta that included a strappy corset-style blouse, tulle skirt, and a dupatta
Stunning in beige
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a green printed long cape teamed with a matching bralette and wide-leg pants from Punit Balana
Easy and breezy
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a light peach long, straight-cut chikankari kurta and paired it with a white palazzo set
Keeping it simple
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a one-shoulder blouse with heavy embellishment and paired it with a georgette skirt from Shloka Khialani
Gorgeous in yellow
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore an intricate embroidery blouse with a jacket and a high-waisted skirt with thigh-high slits from Arpita Mehta
Glam diva
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore Ritu Kumar's multi-color flared lehenga with a contrast layered ruffle sleeve crop top
Boho vibes
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a pink salwar suit, with the full-sleeved kurti, net salwar and a matching dupatta
Pretty in pink
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a bralette-style blouse and paired it with a voluminous skirt from Esha Sethi Thirani
Lady in black
Source: Alaya F Instagram
Alaya F wore a red lace blouse with a matching lehenga featuring sequin and rhinestone detailing
Red romance
