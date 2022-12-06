Heading 3

Best ethnic looks of
 Alaya F 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 6, 2022

FASHION

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Love for florals

Alaya F wore an embroidered sleeveless blouse and paired it with a skirt with floral printed motifs from Arpita Mehta

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a beige three-piece set from Arpita Mehta that included a strappy corset-style blouse, tulle skirt, and a dupatta

Stunning in beige

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a green printed long cape teamed with a matching bralette and wide-leg pants from Punit Balana

Easy and breezy

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a light peach long, straight-cut chikankari kurta and paired it with a white palazzo set

Keeping it simple

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a one-shoulder blouse with heavy embellishment and paired it with a georgette skirt from Shloka Khialani

Gorgeous in yellow

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore an intricate embroidery blouse with a jacket and a high-waisted skirt with thigh-high slits from Arpita Mehta

Glam diva

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore Ritu Kumar's multi-color flared lehenga with a contrast layered ruffle sleeve crop top

Boho vibes

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a pink salwar suit, with the full-sleeved kurti, net salwar and a matching dupatta

Pretty in pink

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a bralette-style blouse and paired it with a voluminous skirt from Esha Sethi Thirani 

Lady in black

Source: Alaya F Instagram

Alaya F wore a red lace blouse with a matching lehenga featuring sequin and rhinestone detailing 

Red romance

