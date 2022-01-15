Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 15, 2022

Best ethnic looks of Ranveer Singh

Bringing Back the Sherwani Season

Bringing on the sherwani season in his own charming way, Ranveer Singh looked festive ready in this velvet number embroidered with floral motifs

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram

Suave And Stylish

He turned the fashion quotient up in a sequined sherwani kurta and simple black trousers

Image: Nitasha Gaurav Instagram

Shaadi ready

To attend a wedding in Dubai, Singh looked dapper in a beautiful black and gold shibori sherwani by Rohit Bal

Image: Nitasha Gaurav Instagram

Epitome of Handsome

He made for the most handsome groom in a heavily-embroidered black and gold sherwani featuring Kashmiri embroidery

Image: Nitasha Gaurav Instagram

Dapper in Desi Garb

He looked dapper in a black bandhgala jacket and white cigarette pants at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception party in Mumbai

Image: Pinkvilla

Goofy and Charming

For a fashion show, he kept things flawlessly desi in a shimmery beige sherwani and off-white trousers

Image: Puneet B Saini Instagram

Eccentricity at its Best

At the 13th Dubai International Film Festival, he made heads turn in a loose, flowy white skirt and an ivory white sherwani kurta

Image: Pinkvilla

Twinning in Traditional Outfits 

He twinned with his ladylove in a peach-hued long kurta and white churidaar pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Traditional Airport Look

At the airport, he complimented Deepika in a white kurta-pyjama set, a floral printed jacket and beige mojaris

Image: Pinkvilla

Flawless Style

In a Sabyasachi ivory kurta set and a glossy pink bandi jacket featuring elephant motifs, he ensured that his desi look was on point!

Image: Pinkvilla

