Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 15, 2022
Best ethnic looks of Ranveer Singh
Bringing Back the Sherwani Season
Bringing on the sherwani season in his own charming way, Ranveer Singh looked festive ready in this velvet number embroidered with floral motifs
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Suave And Stylish
He turned the fashion quotient up in a sequined sherwani kurta and simple black trousers
Image: Nitasha Gaurav Instagram
Shaadi ready
To attend a wedding in Dubai, Singh looked dapper in a beautiful black and gold shibori sherwani by Rohit Bal
Image: Nitasha Gaurav Instagram
Epitome of Handsome
He made for the most handsome groom in a heavily-embroidered black and gold sherwani featuring Kashmiri embroidery
Image: Nitasha Gaurav Instagram
Dapper in Desi Garb
He looked dapper in a black bandhgala jacket and white cigarette pants at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding reception party in Mumbai
Image: Pinkvilla
Goofy and Charming
For a fashion show, he kept things flawlessly desi in a shimmery beige sherwani and off-white trousers
Image: Puneet B Saini Instagram
Eccentricity at its Best
At the 13th Dubai International Film Festival, he made heads turn in a loose, flowy white skirt and an ivory white sherwani kurta
Image: Pinkvilla
Twinning in Traditional Outfits
He twinned with his ladylove in a peach-hued long kurta and white churidaar pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Traditional Airport Look
At the airport, he complimented Deepika in a white kurta-pyjama set, a floral printed jacket and beige mojaris
Image: Pinkvilla
Flawless Style
In a Sabyasachi ivory kurta set and a glossy pink bandi jacket featuring elephant motifs, he ensured that his desi look was on point!
Image: Pinkvilla
