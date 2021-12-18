FASHION

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

DEC 18, 2021

Best Fashion faceoffs of 2021 

Katrina Kaif 

Katrina’s blue sweater bore a safety pin closure and she paired it with blue jeans

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya wore the same sweater in pink and teamed it with faded hem-ripped high-waist jeans

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Tara wore this rani pink mirror-work lehenga with blue stone earrings

Image: Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor Instagram

Disha Parmar

Disha accessorised the number with a statement pastel blue necklace, matching earrings and a beige potli

Image: Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor Instagram

Sara picked out a sky blue tulle gown with a high-low hem, statement sleeves and a cinched waist

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara Ali Khan

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi, on the other hand, picked out a similar tulle gown and styled the look with an equally messy bun

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Tara wore a boho co-ord set with bright orange strappy stilettos and oxidised earrings

Tara Sutaria

Image: The Verb Instagram

Mouni wore the same outfit with layered gold necklaces and open hair

Mouni Roy

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

Shraddha wore a red bridal lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock for their couture show

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Kriti, on the other hand, played muse for Manish Malhotra in a blood red lehenga with heavy gold embroidery and zardozi work

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Malaika donned Manish Malhotra’s green sequin saree with a chain-link, a bracelet and finger rings

Malaika Arora

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

On the other hand, Rakul wore the same saree in a pink hue with only ruby studded earrings

Rakul Preet Singh

Image: Rakul Preet Instagram

