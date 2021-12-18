FASHION
RISHIKA SHAH
AUTHOR
DEC 18, 2021
Best Fashion faceoffs of 2021
Katrina Kaif
Katrina’s blue sweater bore a safety pin closure and she paired it with blue jeans
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya wore the same sweater in pink and teamed it with faded hem-ripped high-waist jeans
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Tara wore this rani pink mirror-work lehenga with blue stone earrings
Image: Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor Instagram
Disha Parmar
Disha accessorised the number with a statement pastel blue necklace, matching earrings and a beige potli
Image: Tamanna Punjabi Kapoor Instagram
Sara picked out a sky blue tulle gown with a high-low hem, statement sleeves and a cinched waist
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi, on the other hand, picked out a similar tulle gown and styled the look with an equally messy bun
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Tara wore a boho co-ord set with bright orange strappy stilettos and oxidised earrings
Tara Sutaria
Image: The Verb Instagram
Mouni wore the same outfit with layered gold necklaces and open hair
Mouni Roy
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
Shraddha wore a red bridal lehenga by Falguni and Shane Peacock for their couture show
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Kriti, on the other hand, played muse for Manish Malhotra in a blood red lehenga with heavy gold embroidery and zardozi work
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Malaika donned Manish Malhotra’s green sequin saree with a chain-link, a bracelet and finger rings
Malaika Arora
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
On the other hand, Rakul wore the same saree in a pink hue with only ruby studded earrings
Rakul Preet Singh
Image: Rakul Preet Instagram
