Bebo was the first to wear the sequin Manish Malhotra saree in a pink shade, which went viral!
Kareena Kapoor Khan
She followed suit by sporting the same outfit in a grey shade for Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash in Mumbai
Tara Sutaria
While heading off to get married in Italy, Anushka opted for a sweater and skirt combination in white
Anushka Sharma
While also heading out for her wedding in Italy, Deepika wore the same outfit, but with heels!
Deepika Padukone
For her best friend’s wedding, Alia donned a blue sharara-saree by Manish Malhotra
Alia Bhatt
At the Umang 2019 event, Katrina Kaif wore the same sharara-saree as Alia, but in a bright red shade
Katrina Kaif
As brand-ambassador of the label, Jenner looked edgy in a black Balmain dress with thigh-high boots
Kylie Jenner
For the launch of Bigg Boss 10, Deepika opted for the same Balmain dress and boots!
Deepika Padukone
The former Duchess wore a white dress by Victoria Beckham for the Commonwealth Day in 2019
Meghan Markle
Sporting her own creation, Beckham wore the dress to the wedding of football player Sergio Ramos
Victoria Beckham
She looked sizzling in a white risque dress by Aadnevik for the Vogue Beauty Awards & showed off her toned legs
Malaika Arora
To play judge, Sinha opted for the same Aadnevik number but styled it in a simpler way
Sonakshi Sinha
