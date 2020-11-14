FASHION-FACEOFFS

November 14, 2020

Bebo was the first to wear the sequin Manish Malhotra saree in a pink shade, which went viral!

Kareena Kapoor Khan 

She followed suit by sporting the same outfit in a grey shade for Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash in Mumbai

Tara Sutaria 

While heading off to get married in Italy, Anushka opted for a sweater and skirt combination in white

Anushka Sharma 

While also heading out for her wedding in Italy, Deepika wore the same outfit, but with heels! 

Deepika Padukone

For her best friend’s wedding, Alia donned a blue sharara-saree by Manish Malhotra

Alia Bhatt

At the Umang 2019 event, Katrina Kaif wore the same sharara-saree as Alia, but in a bright red shade

Katrina Kaif

As brand-ambassador of the label, Jenner looked edgy in a black Balmain dress with thigh-high boots

Kylie Jenner

For the launch of Bigg Boss 10, Deepika opted for the same Balmain dress and boots!

Deepika Padukone

The former Duchess wore a white dress by Victoria Beckham for the Commonwealth Day in 2019

Meghan Markle 

Sporting her own creation, Beckham wore the dress to the wedding of football player Sergio Ramos

Victoria Beckham

She looked sizzling in a white risque dress by Aadnevik for the Vogue Beauty Awards & showed off her toned legs

Malaika Arora

To play judge, Sinha opted for the same Aadnevik number but styled it in a simpler way

Sonakshi Sinha

