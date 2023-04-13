Heading 3

Best fashion picks from Kiara Advani

Sakshi Singh

Fashion

APRIL 13, 2023

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Govinda Mera Naam actress oozed oomph in a two-piece ensemble, with a red bralette and a matching long skirt

Oomph look 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram 

Kiara stunned in a flirty baby pink dress with a sultry sweetheart neckline and edgy ruched design. She completed the look with a chic hairdo and glamorous hoop earrings

Pink me up 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

She gave us all major fashion goals with her white jumpsuit featuring a backless design and a halter neck

Teasing 

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

Fav green

Donning a gorgeous neon green dress with a cut-out bow design at the back, Kiara styled the look with metallic heels and a voluminous ponytail

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram 

Kiara sizzled in a black dress with an asymmetrical hemline that flaunted her toned legs. She paired it with a pair of heels and a diamond necklace for an effortlessly sexy look

Black much 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The actress stole the show with her irresistible white ensemble - a top paired with a high-waisted skirt that highlighted her toned legs with a daring side split

Slaying in white

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looked ravishing in her black leather pants and denim corset-style top, pairing her ensemble with a stylish Versace handbag

Corset look 

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Steal the show in this seductive, Kiara-inspired, strapless black dress by Celia Kritharioti. Look your best with its alluring silhouette and a stunning long train

Making waves

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

She stunned us all in a captivating purple sequin jumpsuit that flaunted a sultry plunging neckline with a halter-neck design for a ravishing, head-turning look

Sequins

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

She dazzled in a sultry, jet-black saree by Manish Malhotra. Her sensuous sweat-heart neckline blouse and slick bun complemented the look with diamond jewelry adding a touch of sparkle

Solid black

