Best fashion picks from Kiara Advani
Sakshi Singh
Fashion
APRIL 13, 2023
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Govinda Mera Naam actress oozed oomph in a two-piece ensemble, with a red bralette and a matching long skirt
Oomph look
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Kiara stunned in a flirty baby pink dress with a sultry sweetheart neckline and edgy ruched design. She completed the look with a chic hairdo and glamorous hoop earrings
Pink me up
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
She gave us all major fashion goals with her white jumpsuit featuring a backless design and a halter neck
Teasing
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Fav green
Donning a gorgeous neon green dress with a cut-out bow design at the back, Kiara styled the look with metallic heels and a voluminous ponytail
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
Kiara sizzled in a black dress with an asymmetrical hemline that flaunted her toned legs. She paired it with a pair of heels and a diamond necklace for an effortlessly sexy look
Black much
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The actress stole the show with her irresistible white ensemble - a top paired with a high-waisted skirt that highlighted her toned legs with a daring side split
Slaying in white
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She looked ravishing in her black leather pants and denim corset-style top, pairing her ensemble with a stylish Versace handbag
Corset look
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Steal the show in this seductive, Kiara-inspired, strapless black dress by Celia Kritharioti. Look your best with its alluring silhouette and a stunning long train
Making waves
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
She stunned us all in a captivating purple sequin jumpsuit that flaunted a sultry plunging neckline with a halter-neck design for a ravishing, head-turning look
Sequins
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She dazzled in a sultry, jet-black saree by Manish Malhotra. Her sensuous sweat-heart neckline blouse and slick bun complemented the look with diamond jewelry adding a touch of sparkle
Solid black
