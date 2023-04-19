Best festive looks ft. Karisma Kapoor
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 19, 2023
Image: Esha L Amin Instagram
The Raja Babu star serves some summer-style inspiration in a patchwork shirt dress and straight-leg Kora pants from BODICE
Simplicity At Its Best
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma looks stunning in a pista-green Anarkali featuring intricate pink floral prints
Vibrant Hues
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She redefined elegance in a stunning Sabyasachi drape and a short cape-style blouse
Elegant
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Festive Ready
She looked festive-ready in a satin green anarkali with silver embroidery
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma upped the desi style quotient in this blush-pink Anamika Khanna drape
Desi Gal
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looks breath-taking in this embellished ombre pink and blue lehenga
Stunning
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She looked radiant in an ivory-white semi-sheer saree by Manish Malhotra
Delicate Dreams
Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram
This opulent black lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani looked phenomenal on her
Graceful
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Her wedding guest look in a beautiful hand-embroidered organza saree and a brocade blouse is flawless
Wedding Guest Look
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
She is a sight to behold in this Raw Mago saree adorned with pretty floral embroidery
Prettiest In Saree
