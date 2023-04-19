Heading 3

Best festive looks ft. Karisma Kapoor

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 19, 2023

Image: Esha L Amin Instagram

The Raja Babu star serves some summer-style inspiration in a patchwork shirt dress and straight-leg Kora pants from BODICE

Simplicity At Its Best

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma looks stunning in a pista-green Anarkali featuring intricate pink floral prints 

Vibrant Hues

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She redefined elegance in a stunning Sabyasachi drape and a short cape-style blouse

Elegant

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Festive Ready

She looked festive-ready in a satin green anarkali with silver embroidery

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma upped the desi style quotient in this blush-pink Anamika Khanna drape

Desi Gal

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looks breath-taking in this embellished ombre pink and blue lehenga

Stunning

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She looked radiant in an ivory-white semi-sheer saree by Manish Malhotra

Delicate Dreams

Image: Karisma Kapoor instagram

This opulent black lehenga by Tarun Tahiliani looked phenomenal on her

Graceful

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Her wedding guest look in a beautiful hand-embroidered organza saree and a brocade blouse is flawless

Wedding Guest Look

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

She is a sight to behold in this Raw Mago saree adorned with pretty floral embroidery

Prettiest In Saree

