April 09, 2021

Best Formal Looks Of Actors

Debonair and dapper defined King Khan’s look in this iconic Christian Dior black suit

Shahid Kapoor looked handsome in this black suit by designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna

The millennial ladies’ man, Kartik Aaryan also made a statement in this all-black formal pair

The Nawab of Bollywood set some serious gentleman goals in this formal wear. All love!

Varun Dhawan added some serious drama to this leopard-print suit with a silver-grey pocket square

The handsome hunk, Salman Khan also made a stylish appearance looking dashing, at an awards show

We also have Tiger Shroff who looked alluring in this black suit and a crisp white shirt. The fuzzy beard style complimented his look

Vicky Kaushal stole hearts in this custom-made black suit with a complimenting black bow

And not to forget, Ranveer Singh in this floral jacket by Gaurav Gupta exudes bad boy vibes in gentleman clothes!

