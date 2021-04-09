April 09, 2021
Best Formal Looks Of Actors
Debonair and dapper defined King Khan’s look in this iconic Christian Dior black suit
Shahid Kapoor looked handsome in this black suit by designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna
The millennial ladies’ man, Kartik Aaryan also made a statement in this all-black formal pair
The Nawab of Bollywood set some serious gentleman goals in this formal wear. All love!
Varun Dhawan added some serious drama to this leopard-print suit with a silver-grey pocket square
The handsome hunk, Salman Khan also made a stylish appearance looking dashing, at an awards show
We also have Tiger Shroff who looked alluring in this black suit and a crisp white shirt. The fuzzy beard style complimented his look
Vicky Kaushal stole hearts in this custom-made black suit with a complimenting black bow
And not to forget, Ranveer Singh in this floral jacket by Gaurav Gupta exudes bad boy vibes in gentleman clothes!
For more on Fashion, Bollywood and Entertainment, follow Pinkvilla